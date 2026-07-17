Chevron, Cheniere Reps Join DOE SEAB Board

The U.S. Department of Energy announced newly appointed members of the Secretary of Energy Advisory Board.

The U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) announced newly appointed members of the Secretary of Energy Advisory Board (SEAB) in a statement posted on its website recently.

The full list of appointed members of the SEAB, as it appears in the statement, can be seen below. Their terms expire in May 2028, the statement revealed.

John Addison, Former Executive, Vitol

Eimear P. Bonner, CFO, Chevron

Cody Campbell, Co-CEO, Double Eagle Holdings

Joseph W. Craft III, CEO, Alliance Resources Partners

Alex Cranberg, Chairman, Aspect Energy

Bill Fehrman, Chairman of the Board of Directors, President and CEO, American Electric Power

Jack Fusco, Chairman, President and CEO, Cheniere

Tag Greason, Co-CEO, QTS Data Centers

Fisk Johnson, Chairman and CEO, SC Johnson

Doug Kimmelman, Founder and Executive Chairman, Energy Capital Partners

Steve Koonin, Edward Teller Senior Fellow, Stanford University's Hoover Institution

Maryann Mannen, Chairman, President and CEO, Marathon

Lucian Niemeyer, CEO, Building Cyber Security

Michael Polsky, Founder and Executive Chairman, Invenergy

Mike Rowe, CEO, mikeroweWORKS Foundation

J. Clay Sell, CEO, X-energy

George Solich, President and CEO, FourPoint Energy

Scott Strazik, President and CEO, GE Vernova

Vladimir Troy, VP of AI Infrastructure, NVIDIA

Wil VanLoh, Founder and CEO, Quantum Capital Group

The statement described the SEAB as “an important component of DOE’s strategy to unleash American energy dominance and ensure continued U.S. leadership in scientific and technological innovation”.

“SEAB members are appointed for a two-year term and include leaders from research and education, exploration and production, energy financing, artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, and more,” the statement noted.

DOE’s statement revealed that the board meets quarterly to advise the Secretary on emerging issues related to DOE’s activities and to provide recommendations for improving the DOE’s operations.

“It's an honor to welcome these exceptional leaders to the Secretary of Energy Advisory Board,” U.S. Secretary of Energy Chris Wright said in the statement.

“Their diverse backgrounds and expertise will be invaluable as we work together to expand access to affordable, reliable, and secure American energy,” he added.

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A SEAB page on the DOE’s website states that the SEAB provides advice and recommendations to the Secretary of Energy on the Administration’s energy policies, the Department’s basic and applied research and development activities, economic and national security policy, and on any other activities and operations of the Department of Energy, as the Secretary may direct.

According to a 2024 charter included in the DOE’s SEAB page, board members “serve as either experts in their respective fields and appointed as special Government employees based on their knowledge and expertise of the topics expected to be addressed, or members … serve in a representative capacity in fields of importance to DOE, such as management, basic sciences, research and development, energy resources and conservation, energy policy, national security issues, environmental science, economics, education, and business and public interest concerns”.

Members of the board serve without compensation, the charter states. It adds, however, that each appointed member may be reimbursed for authorized per diem and travel expenses incurred while attending Board meetings in accordance with the Federal Travel Regulations.

The duties of the board are solely advisory, according to the DOE’s SEAB page. The page also shows that the SEAB is next meeting on July 20.

Chris Smith, Chief Government Affairs Officer for the Ford Motor Company at the time, and former Assistant Secretary of Fossil Energy for the DOE, and Brad Markell, Executive Director of the American Federation of Labor and Congress of Industrial Organizations (AFL–CIO) Industrial Union Council, previously served in the SEAB under ex-energy secretary Jennifer Granholm, the DOE site shows.

Vicki Hollub, the President and CEO of Occidental Petroleum at the time, who recently retired from the role, Daniel Yergin, Vice Chairman of IHS Markit at the time, and now Vice Chairman of S&P Global, and Norman R. Augustine, a retired Chairman and CEO of Lockheed Martin Corporation, served in the SEAB under previous energy secretary Rick Perry, the DOE site outlines.

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