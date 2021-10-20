Chevron Charters Accommodation Vessel For Wheatstone Ops
Norwegian offshore accommodation and services provider Edda Accommodation has won a new contract for its Edda Fides vessel from Chevron.
Edda Accommodation said on Monday that the contract is scheduled to start in the second quarter of 2022 and that the vessel would be working offshore Australia.
Edda Fides is a multipurpose accommodation and service vessel built in 2011 with 600 beds in total. The vessel, currently chartered by Equinor, will provide accommodation and associated facilities for up to 300 people for an upcoming turnaround maintenance event on the Wheatstone offshore gas processing platform off Australia.
“Edda Fides worked at Wheatstone for Chevron back in 2017, and we are pleased to be working together with Chevron in Australia again,” Edda Accommodation CEO Kristian Helland Vea said.
“The accommodation segment has been very challenging since 2017 and we are happy to see that there is more activity in the market and thus an increased need for the type of services that Edda Fides can offer,” he added.
Mobilization for the project will be in direct continuation of the current charter with Equinor.
As for Wheatstone, the Chevron-operated project is one of Australia’s largest resource developments and the nation’s first liquefied natural gas (LNG) hub – providing greater security of energy supply as well as significant economic benefits such as employment, government revenue, and local business opportunities.
Wheatstone’s onshore facilities are located 7.5 miles west of Onslow on the Pilbara coast of Western Australia. The foundation project consists of two LNG trains with a combined capacity of 8.9 million tons per annum, and a domestic gas plant. The project was sanctioned in late 2011, with the first shipment of LNG announced in October 2017.
The offshore part of the project consists of a giant gas processing platform with a topside weight of about 37,000 metric tons.
To contact the author, email bojan.lepic@rigzone.com
What do you think? We’d love to hear from you, join the conversation on the
Rigzone Energy Network.
The Rigzone Energy Network is a new social experience created for you and all energy professionals to Speak Up about our industry, share knowledge, connect with peers and industry insiders and engage in a professional community that will empower your career in energy.
Editor | Rigzone
- UK Reveals Strategy To Reach Net-Zero By 2050
- Guyana Looking To Build 135-Mile Subsea Gas Pipeline
- Rosneft Sells Stake in Vostok Oil
- UK Picks Two CCS Projects For Government Funding
- Putin Not Coming To COP26 Climate Summit
- Saudi Arabia Believes OPEC+ Can't Decrease Natural Gas Prices
- Vroon PSV Scores One-Year Deal With TotalEnergies
- BW Energy Starts Production From Tortue Phase 2 Off Gabon
- Baker Hughes Reports Earnings Stumble As Ida Aftermath Bites
- Saudis Launch First Offshore Oil Platform Inspired Tourism Project
- USA EIA Bumps Up Oil Price Forecast
- Top Headlines: Energy Crisis Threatens to Hit USA Grids and More
- Maersk Rig Drilling World Record Well Offshore Angola
- Oxy Sells Ghana Assets for $750MM
- Shell Announces New Directors
- Dems Begin Scrutiny of Abandoned Oil Equipment
- Halliburton Strikes Electric Frac Deal
- Energy Squeeze Triggers Unusual Cushing Decline
- BP To Buy All Crude Oil From Cliff Head Field
- Hurricane Sam Could Make USA Landfall This Week
- Top Headlines: Hurricane Sam Could Make USA Landfall This Week and More
- Energy Crisis Threatens to Hit USA Grids
- Analysts Release Latest Oil Price Forecasts
- First Fully Automated Land Rig Drills First Well
- Permian Shale Oil Is Booming Again
- Saudis Launch First Offshore Oil Platform Inspired Tourism Project
- Shell and ConocoPhillips in $9.5B Permian Deal
- USA EIA Bumps Up Oil Price Forecast
- Shell Sheds Egypt Onshore Assets Days After Permian Exit