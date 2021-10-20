Chevron Charters Accommodation Vessel For Wheatstone Ops

Edda Accommodation has won a new contract for its Edda Fides vessel from Chevron.

Norwegian offshore accommodation and services provider Edda Accommodation has won a new contract for its Edda Fides vessel from Chevron.

Edda Accommodation said on Monday that the contract is scheduled to start in the second quarter of 2022 and that the vessel would be working offshore Australia.

Edda Fides is a multipurpose accommodation and service vessel built in 2011 with 600 beds in total. The vessel, currently chartered by Equinor, will provide accommodation and associated facilities for up to 300 people for an upcoming turnaround maintenance event on the Wheatstone offshore gas processing platform off Australia.

“Edda Fides worked at Wheatstone for Chevron back in 2017, and we are pleased to be working together with Chevron in Australia again,” Edda Accommodation CEO Kristian Helland Vea said.

“The accommodation segment has been very challenging since 2017 and we are happy to see that there is more activity in the market and thus an increased need for the type of services that Edda Fides can offer,” he added.

Mobilization for the project will be in direct continuation of the current charter with Equinor.

As for Wheatstone, the Chevron-operated project is one of Australia’s largest resource developments and the nation’s first liquefied natural gas (LNG) hub – providing greater security of energy supply as well as significant economic benefits such as employment, government revenue, and local business opportunities.

Wheatstone’s onshore facilities are located 7.5 miles west of Onslow on the Pilbara coast of Western Australia. The foundation project consists of two LNG trains with a combined capacity of 8.9 million tons per annum, and a domestic gas plant. The project was sanctioned in late 2011, with the first shipment of LNG announced in October 2017.

The offshore part of the project consists of a giant gas processing platform with a topside weight of about 37,000 metric tons.

