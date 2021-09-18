Chevron CEO Warns of High Energy Prices and More

Here are some of Rigzone's top stories during the last week, just in case you missed them...

Chevron CEO Warns of High Energy Prices

According to Chevron’s CEO, the world is facing high energy prices for the foreseeable future as oil and natural gas producers resist the urge to drill again, Bloomberg reported.

USA EIA Releases New Oil Price Forecast

The United States Energy Information Administration (EIA) revealed its latest average Brent spot price forecasts in its September Short Term Energy Outlook (STEO). The STEO does, however, remain subject to heightened levels of uncertainty related to the ongoing recovery from the Covid-19 pandemic, the EIA highlighted.

Texas May Face Another Hurricane Soon

Earlier this week, Rystad Energy’s oil markets analyst Nishant Bhushan gave a warning regarding storm Nicholas. He noted at the time that the threat of more disruptions from extreme weather was a cause of concern for producers and a reason for traders to add price premiums.

Chuck Norris Hands Over World’s Toughest Job to Aker

Chuck Norris has been single handedly handling the world’s biggest challenges, like capturing carbon and converting the rays of the sun into electricity, but he’s now passed the torch to Aker, according to the group’s new tongue-in-cheek campaign.

Dragon LNG Deploys New Drug Testing Tech

Dragon LNG became the first organization in the international gas industry to deploy a new fingerprint-based drug testing technology, a statement posted on the test provider’s website revealed.

Venezuela Heavy Oil Project Reserves Will be Left Stranded

Venezuela’s heavy oil project reserves will be left stranded as international players divest their interest, GlobalData said in a statement sent to Rigzone recently.

