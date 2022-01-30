SUBSCRIBE SEARCH ARTICLES
NEWS

Chevron CEO Says $100 Oil May Be Coming Within Months

by Bloomberg
|
Kevin Crowley
|
Sunday, January 30, 2022
submit to reddit
email print
Chevron CEO Says $100 Oil May Be Coming Within Months
Triple-digit oil prices are possible in the next few months.

Triple-digit oil prices are possible in the next few months as geopolitical risks and “struggling” supply hit global crude markets, said Chevron Corp.’s top executive.

Demand for petroleum is growing faster than production as the world transitions away from the worst of the pandemic, Chief Executive Officer Mike Wirth said Friday on Bloomberg TV. But in contrast to recent years, international politics, such as Russia’s military build-up near Ukraine, are also starting to spook markets, he said. 

“A few years ago these types of events didn’t seem to really impact commodity markets, and today they seem to be doing so,” he said. Oil priced at “$100 is certainly within the realm of what we could see in the next few months.”

Brent crude traded up 1.7% to $90.83 a barrel at 10:58 a.m. in New York, close to a seven-year high.

But sky-high oil prices won’t last indefinitely, Wirth said after the company reported fourth-quarter earnings. “Longer term we think markets rebalance and prices will moderate.”

--With assistance from Guy Johnson and Kailey Leinz.


submit to reddit
email print

What do you think? We’d love to hear from you, join the conversation on the Rigzone Energy Network.

The Rigzone Energy Network is a new social experience created for you and all energy professionals to Speak Up about our industry, share knowledge, connect with peers and industry insiders and engage in a professional community that will empower your career in energy.


Most Popular Articles