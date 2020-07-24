Chevron Buys Noble

Here are some of Rigzone's top stories during the last week, just in case you missed them...

Here are some of Rigzone's top stories during the last week, just in case you missed them…

Chevron’s Noble Deal Could Be New M&A Blueprint

Chevron has struck a definitive agreement to acquire all outstanding shares of Noble Energy, Inc. in an all-stock transaction valued at $5 billion, or $10.38 per share.

Read full article here

Halliburton Looks Beyond North America

Bloomberg reported that Halliburton is looking away from North America for sales growth as it works its way through the oil bust.

Read full article here

BJ Services Files Chapter 11

BJ Services has voluntarily filed petitions under Chapter 11 of the U.S. Bankruptcy Code in the United States Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas.

Read full article here

What to Expect for US Crude Oil Production

The future for the US oil industry could prove much better than some currently realize, according to a Rigzone contributor, who noted that the business is now struggling through and fine tuning to come out stronger on the other side.

Read full article here

Halliburton in Microsoft Deal

Halliburton, Microsoft and Accenture have entered into a five-year deal to advance Halliburton’s digital capabilities in Microsoft Azure.

Read full article here

Baker Hughes Eyes Next Lockdown Risk

Bloomberg reported that Baker Hughes is bracing for a second wave of pandemic-induced lockdowns. Bloomberg also highlighted that Baker Hughes cut its forecast for international customer spending.

Read full article here

To contact the author, email andreas.exarheas@rigzone.com