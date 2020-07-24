Chevron Buys Noble
Chevron’s Noble Deal Could Be New M&A Blueprint
Chevron has struck a definitive agreement to acquire all outstanding shares of Noble Energy, Inc. in an all-stock transaction valued at $5 billion, or $10.38 per share.
Halliburton Looks Beyond North America
Bloomberg reported that Halliburton is looking away from North America for sales growth as it works its way through the oil bust.
BJ Services Files Chapter 11
BJ Services has voluntarily filed petitions under Chapter 11 of the U.S. Bankruptcy Code in the United States Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas.
What to Expect for US Crude Oil Production
The future for the US oil industry could prove much better than some currently realize, according to a Rigzone contributor, who noted that the business is now struggling through and fine tuning to come out stronger on the other side.
Halliburton in Microsoft Deal
Halliburton, Microsoft and Accenture have entered into a five-year deal to advance Halliburton’s digital capabilities in Microsoft Azure.
Baker Hughes Eyes Next Lockdown Risk
Bloomberg reported that Baker Hughes is bracing for a second wave of pandemic-induced lockdowns. Bloomberg also highlighted that Baker Hughes cut its forecast for international customer spending.
