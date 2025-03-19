Chevron Buys 5 Pct of Hess via Open Market

Chevron bought 15.38 million shares of Hess' common stock via the open market, even as the companies work to complete their embattled merger.

Chevron Corp. has acquired a 4.99 percent ownership in Hess Corp. via the open market, even as the companies work to complete their embattled merger.

Chevron purchased 15.38 million shares of Hess’ common stock in the first quarter of 2025 at prevailing market prices.

“These purchases, which were made at prices that represent a discount to the price of shares of Hess common stock implied in the exchange ratio set forth in the Merger Agreement entered into between Chevron and Hess on October 22, 2023, reflect Chevron’s continuing confidence in the consummation of the pending acquisition of Hess”, Chevron said in a regulatory filing.

“These purchases of shares of Hess common stock are in addition to repurchases of Chevron common stock being made for the first quarter ending March 31, 2025 pursuant to Chevron’s stock repurchase program”.

Hess shareholders had already approved the combination with Chevron, in a vote held May 28, 2024.

In a move bringing the merger closer to completion, the United States Federal Trade Commission (FTC) earlier in 2025 finalized an agreement that bars Hess’ chief executive from holding a board position at Chevron, to settle antitrust concerns surrounding the merger.

The competition regulator first announced the ban September 30, 2024, as a condition to clear Chevron’s purchase of its smaller rival. The companies said at the time the FTC had concluded its extended review of the transaction under the Hart-Scott-Rodino Antitrust Improvements Act.

On January 17, 2025, the FTC published the final consent order resolving antitrust concerns it had raised over the merger.

The decision stated that John Hess should not hold a board, advisory or representative position at Chevron.

The FTC alleged the Hess chief executive had talks with officials of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) about controlling oil production and that such a position at Chevron would give him a stronger platform to rally the industry on keeping oil more expensive.

Hess responded at the time by saying John Hess’ communications with industry officials did not mean to harm competition. “Mr. Hess’ public and private communications with OPEC officials were consistent with his communications with U.S. government officials, the International Energy Agency and global business leaders on what will be needed to ensure an affordable and orderly energy transition”, the company said in a statement.

John Hess said in the statement, “For more than 10 years, I have advocated for a significant increase in global investment, both in oil and gas and renewable energy, to have the necessary supply to keep energy affordable and secure for American consumers in the future”.

The companies’ agreement with the FTC allows John Hess to serve as a Chevron advisor or representative in engagements involving government officials in Guyana, where Hess holds a stake in the Stabroek block.

While the FTC concluded its statutory review of the merger, Chevron and Hess have yet to complete the transaction over a year from the announcement, pending international arbitration involving Chevron and Hess, and Hess’ Stabroek partners - Exxon Mobil Corp. and China National Offshore Oil Corp. (CNOOC). ExxonMobil and CNOOC argue their pre-emption rights apply to the merger agreement.

