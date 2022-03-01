Chevron Buying Renewable Energy Group for $3B+

The transaction has been approved by the boards of directors of both companies.

Chevron Corporation (NYSE: CVX) and Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: REGI) have announced a definitive agreement, which will see Chevron acquire the outstanding shares of REGI in an all-cash transaction valued at $3.15 billion, or $61.50 per share.

The transaction has been approved by the boards of directors of both companies and is expected to close in the second half of 2022, the companies noted in a joint statement, which highlighted that the acquisition is subject to REGI shareholder approval. It is also said to be subject to regulatory approvals and other customary closing conditions.

The transaction price represents a premium of around 57 percent on a 30-day average based on closing stock prices on February 25, 2022, according to the joint statement. The transaction is expected to be accretive to Chevron earnings in the first year after closing and accretive to free cash flow after the start-up of REGI’s Geismar expansion.

After closing of the deal, Chevron’s renewable fuels business, Renewable Fuels - REG, will be headquartered in Ames, Iowa. The deal is expected to accelerate progress toward Chevron’s goal to grow renewable fuels production capacity to 100,000 barrels per day by 2030.

“REG was a founder of the renewable fuels industry and has been a leading innovator ever since,” said Chevron Chairman and CEO Mike Wirth. “Together, we can grow more quickly and efficiently than either could on its own,” Wirth added.

Commenting on the deal, CJ Warner, REGI president and CEO, said, “this transaction delivers premium cash value to shareholders and will give us additional resources as we aim to accelerate growth and strengthen our collective ability to deliver the sustainable fuels our customers and the world need”.

“Our employees’ hard work and dedication have built a fantastic renewable fuels company and made this transaction possible. We look forward to joining Chevron’s team,” he added.

Chevron’s latest deal is one of several recent renewables investments. On February 24, the company’s subsidiary, Chevron U.S.A. Inc., announced that it had made a new investment in Carbon Clean, which is described as a global leader in cost-effective industrial carbon capture.

On February 22, Chevron U.S.A. Inc. and Bunge North America, Inc. announced the signing of definitive transaction agreements to create a joint venture, and on January 20, Chevron U.S.A and Brightmark Fund Holdings LLC joint venture - Brightmark RNG Holdings LLC - announced plans to construct an anaerobic digestion project in California.

During its Energy Transition Spotlight in September last year, Chevron announced plans to invest more capital to grow lower carbon energy businesses.

