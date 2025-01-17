Chevron, Brightmark Start Production at 10 RNG Plants in US Midwest

The Chevron-Brightmark joint venture is now one of the leading dairy RNG producers in the U.S.

A renewable natural gas (RNG) joint venture between Brightmark LLC. and Chevron Corp. has put onstream 10 more projects across the United States Midwest.

The new operational projects are in Iowa, Ohio, Michigan, South Dakota and Wisconsin. Brightmark RNG Holdings LLC now has 15 RNG projects in the Midwest.

“This milestone makes Brightmark one of the leading dairy RNG providers in the United States”, a joint statement said.

“To date, Brightmark has reduced emissions by more than 1.2 million tons of CO 2 eq [carbon dioxide equivalent] through its RNG circularity centers, equivalent to the amount of carbon sequestered by planting and growing nearly 20 million trees for 10 years”.

Brightmark uses organic waste from dairy farms to produce RNG, or biomethane, through anaerobic digestion. The process involves digesting organic waste to extract methane and upgrading this methane into fuel.

“This milestone demonstrates the scalability of these solutions and determination from farmers to reduce methane emissions in one of the nation’s largest agricultural regions”, said Brightmark LLC founder and chief executive Bob Powell.

Nuray Elci, Chevron vice president for renewables, said, “Delivering first gas at 10 farms is a significant milestone”.

"Transitioning to a lower carbon intensity energy economy demands, among other things, ambitious goals, innovation, and practical solutions”, Elci added.

Lynn Boadwine of Boadwine Dairy Inc. said, “Additional revenue generated from the RNG we produce provides a viable and economic solution to address recurring waste and makes the transition toward a lower carbon intensity agriculture more attainable”.

Jeremy VanEss of VanEss and Legacy Dairies said, "Lower carbon is important to us, and it's exciting to see this technology become operational and help put our organic waste to use while striving to reduce our carbon footprint”.

Last year Brightmark RNG expanded its operations to the Southwestern U.S. by opening a facility in Eloy, Arizona.

The Eloy RNG project, in partnership with Caballero Dairy, is expected to have a manure processing capacity equivalent to planting over 37,000 acres of forest annually.

“This innovative approach promises to not only create jobs but also recycle resources back into agricultural and energy systems, enhancing soil stabilization and nutrient control while also mitigating odors at Caballero Dairy”, the companies said in a press release April 10, 2024.

“We are pleased with the adoption of anaerobic digestion by dairy farmers in the Southwest, a region overlooked in the past”, Powell said then.

“The Eloy Circularity Center’s beauty resides in its use of technology based on ambient temperature with the Arizona heat. It presents an excellent opportunity for RNG to be generated in higher amounts, promoting lower-carbon intensity solutions”.

The joint venture is under Chevron subsidiary Chevron U.S.A. Inc. and Brightmark subsidiary Brightmark Fund Holdings LLC.

It was formed 2020 to supply Chevron with RNG to be marketed for use in vehicles that run on compressed natural gas.

