Chevron Awards More Jansz-Io Work To Aker Solutions

Offshore service and equipment provider Aker Solutions has won another contract with Chevron for work on the Jansz-Io subsea gas compression development offshore Australia.

Under the contract, Aker Solutions will be responsible for the engineering, design, and manufacturing of a total of about 43.5 miles of dynamic subsea umbilicals.

The deal includes three subsea compressor umbilicals, two subsea pump umbilicals, as well as ancillary equipment and spares. The umbilicals will provide power from the offshore platform to the subsea compressor and pump modules. It also covers interface responsibility and assistance during installation and commissioning.

According to Aker Solutions, the contract is sizeable, meaning that its value is worth between $23 and $82 million.

“We are very pleased to have been awarded another important contract by Chevron on the Jansz-Io compression project,” Maria Peralta, executive vice president and head of Aker Solutions’ subsea business, said.

We look forward to continuing our relationship with Chevron and maintaining our strong focus on safe and efficient operations,” she added.

The Jansz-Io gas field is located 125 miles offshore the north-western coast of Western Australia. It was first discovered in April 2000 and is a part of the Chevron-operated Gorgon project – one of the world’s largest natural gas developments. Chevron sanctioned the Jansz-Io $4 billion project in July 2021.

Subsea compression technology will help maintain gas supply from the Jansz-Io field to the three existing LNG trains and gas plant on Barrow Island.

As a modification of the existing Gorgon development, the subsea compression development will involve the construction and installation of a 27,000-ton normally unattended floating field control station, some 6,500 tons of subsea compression infrastructure, and an 85-mile subsea power cable linked to Barrow Island. Construction and installation activities are estimated to take approximately five years to complete.

