Chevron Awards GOM Services Contract

Chevron (NYSE: CVX) has awarded Worley (ASX: WOR) an engineering and procurement services contract to provide brownfield modification services for a subsea tieback to a Gulf of Mexico (GOM) deepwater production facility, Worley reported Thursday.

Worley pointed out the project will establish a subsea tieback development scheme for the Ballymore field, located in 6,581 feet (2,006 meters) of water in Block 607 of the GOM’s Mississippi Canyon area. Additionally, the firm stated that it will support the subsea and topsides designs and provide procurement services for the topsides work scope.

“Through this tieback, we can help Chevron access additional reserves and support its objective of executing capital projects safely and at a low, incremental cost of development,” remarked Amanda Knost, Worley’s U.S. Gulf Coast senior vice president.

Worley’s U.S. Gulf Coast team will execute the topsides services and project management, and the Intecsea unit of Worley’s Advisian consulting business will support the subsea portion, Worley noted. The company stated that its Global Integrated Delivery office in India will provide support as well.

Chevron, which announced the Ballymore discovery in early 2018, holds a 60% stake in the development. Total (NYSE: TOT) owns the remaining 40%.

To contact the author, email mveazey@rigzone.com.