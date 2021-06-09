Chevron Awards GOM Drilling Contract
Chevron (NYSE: CVX) has awarded Valaris Limited (NYSE: VAL) a three-year contract securing a drilling unit in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico (GOM), Valaris reported Tuesday.
Valaris noted the that it expects the contract for the drillship VALARIS DS-18 (Relentless) to commence in the first quarter of 2022, directly continuing the drilling unit’s current contract. Valaris’ latest fleet status report on May 3, 2021, states the drillship’s existing contract with Chevron began in August 2020 and runs until January 2022.
The DS-18/Relentless vessel can operate in up to 12,000 feet (3,658 meters) of water and drill to 40,000 feet (12,192 meters), according to drillship specifications on Valaris’ website.
To contact the author, email mveazey@rigzone.com.
WHAT DO YOU THINK?
Generated by readers, the comments included herein do not reflect the views and opinions of Rigzone. All comments are subject to editorial review. Off-topic, inappropriate or insulting comments will be removed.
- McDermott Announces Leadership Change
- Sembcorp Marine Still Faces Skilled Worker Shortfall
- Rig Remains Submerged After Incident
- Eni Hits Gas Pay Offshore Indonesia
- Saipem to Fabricate Subsea Equipment in Guyana
- Colonial Pipeline Ransom Mostly Recouped
- Turkey Finds 19Tcf in Black Sea in 2020-21
- Indigenous Group Wants 100 Percent of TM Pipeline
- Mining Magnate Likens Congo to 1950s Saudi Arabia
- Transocean Sees First 20,000-psi Rig Delivery by Year End
- UK Could Become Silicon Valley of Energy
- Repsol Sells Assets in Malaysia and Vietnam
- China Ban on Aussie LNG Should Have Limited Impact
- Iran Says Fire Engulfed Refinery to be Back Online Thursday
- McDermott Completes Historic India Subsea Project
- $550MM Drilling Contract Awards Go to KCA Deutag
- McDermott Announces Leadership Change
- Sembcorp Marine Still Faces Skilled Worker Shortfall
- Lightsource BP in $1B+ Portugal Solar Investment
- Worley Bags Shell Hydrogen Deal
- Offshore Worker Dies in Gulf of Mexico
- Shell Sells Alabama Refinery
- Technip Energies Bags Significant Deal
- Energy Companies Make Best Corporate Citizens List
- $7B+ Shale Driller Merger Baffles Analysts
- Shell Makes Significant Deepwater Gulf of Mexico Find
- SLB Appoints Chief Strategy, Sustainability Officer
- UP Energy Changes Name
- Enbridge Says Great Lakes Pipeline Will Keep Running
- Biden Suspends Trump's Arctic Refuge Oil Leases