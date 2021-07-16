Chevron Awards Deal Worth Around $1B
Ventia has announced that it has been awarded a significant long-term maintenance master contract with Chevron Australia for works in the Pilbara region of Western Australia.
The length of the deal is for ten years, with Ventia expecting annual revenue of approximately $100 million, subject to predicted volumes and work orders being issued. Works under the scope of the contract are expected to commence in the third quarter of this year.
As primary maintenance contractor, Ventia will deliver front-line and campaign maintenance, brownfield execution scopes, and turnaround events at Chevron operated natural gas facilities in Western Australia, in accordance with orders placed by Chevron under the master contract over the contract term, Ventia noted.
“This significant contract award is a considerable achievement for Ventia and is testament to our dedication to the health and safety of our people, our team’s proven capability, and an enterprise-wide focus on delivering innovation and best practice for our clients,” Dean Banks, Ventia Group chief executive officer, said in a company statement.
“We anticipate the roles required to service orders under this contract will peak at more than 700 jobs; and it is Ventia’s intention to fill as many of these roles as possible from local, regional, and Western Australian candidates,” he added.
“In addition, Ventia is committed to sourcing approximately 50 percent of its subcontracted services from regional businesses in north-west Western Australia,” Banks went on to say.
Ventia specializes in the long-term operation, maintenance, and management of critical public and private assets and infrastructure, its website highlights. The business was created in 2015 following the merger of Leighton Contractors Services division, Thiess Services, and Visionstream. Chevron is one of the world’s leading integrated energy companies. The business has been present in Australia for more than 60 years.
To contact the author, email andreas.exarheas@rigzone.com
WHAT DO YOU THINK?
Generated by readers, the comments included herein do not reflect the views and opinions of Rigzone. All comments are subject to editorial review. Off-topic, inappropriate or insulting comments will be removed.
- Chevron Awards Deal Worth Around $1B
- Oil and Gas Reform Bill Clears Nigeria Parliament
- Halliburton Wins 7-Year Oman Contract
- ReconAfrica Set to Log Namibia Well
- Oil and Gas Producers Maintain Focus
- Harbour Energy Commits to End Routine Flaring
- ING.dk Says Greenland Drops All Future Oil Exploration
- Oil Set for Worst Week Since March
- Subsea 7 Nets Sizeable Middle East Deal
- Oil Prices Loom Over Biden Drilling Rights Blueprint
- Shell Proposes Large Scale Canada CCS Project
- Petrofac Nets New Deal
- ADNOC Dishes Out $760MM+ in Awards
- TotalEnergies in $750MM+ LNG Deal
- Biggest South Africa Refinery Shut Down Due to Unrest
- Suriname Has Potential to be Oil Hot Spot
- Chevron Awards Deal Worth Around $1B
- Offshore Guyana JV Sets August Spud Window
- UAE Makes Prelim Deal for OPEC+ Quota Hike
- What Price Will WTI Oil Be at End-2021?
- Exxon Prepares to Cull White Collar USA Jobs
- Canada Oil Sands Output Fully Recovers from Covid
- USA Crude Hub Stocks Seen Falling to Historic Lows
- Thwarted Trump Oil Buy Would Have Given Biden $6B
- Hydrogen Team Up to Create Up to 100 new Jobs
- USA Oil Prices Close Gap to Brent
- Shell to Trim Refinery Portfolio
- Qatar Petroleum Raises $12B+ in Bond Offering
- Petrofac Bags Ithaca Energy Deal