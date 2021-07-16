Chevron Awards Deal Worth Around $1B

Ventia has announced that it has been awarded a significant long-term maintenance master contract with Chevron Australia for works in the Pilbara region of Western Australia.

The length of the deal is for ten years, with Ventia expecting annual revenue of approximately $100 million, subject to predicted volumes and work orders being issued. Works under the scope of the contract are expected to commence in the third quarter of this year.

As primary maintenance contractor, Ventia will deliver front-line and campaign maintenance, brownfield execution scopes, and turnaround events at Chevron operated natural gas facilities in Western Australia, in accordance with orders placed by Chevron under the master contract over the contract term, Ventia noted.

“This significant contract award is a considerable achievement for Ventia and is testament to our dedication to the health and safety of our people, our team’s proven capability, and an enterprise-wide focus on delivering innovation and best practice for our clients,” Dean Banks, Ventia Group chief executive officer, said in a company statement.

“We anticipate the roles required to service orders under this contract will peak at more than 700 jobs; and it is Ventia’s intention to fill as many of these roles as possible from local, regional, and Western Australian candidates,” he added.

“In addition, Ventia is committed to sourcing approximately 50 percent of its subcontracted services from regional businesses in north-west Western Australia,” Banks went on to say.

Ventia specializes in the long-term operation, maintenance, and management of critical public and private assets and infrastructure, its website highlights. The business was created in 2015 following the merger of Leighton Contractors Services division, Thiess Services, and Visionstream. Chevron is one of the world’s leading integrated energy companies. The business has been present in Australia for more than 60 years.

