Chevron Agrees Hydrogen Locomotive Demo Deal

The goal of the demonstration is to confirm the feasibility and performance of hydrogen fuel for use as a viable alternative to traditional fuels for line-haul rail.

Chevron U.S.A. Inc - a Chevron Corporation (NYSE: CVX) subsidiary - Progress Rail Inc - a Caterpillar Inc company (NYSE: CAT) - and BNSF Railway Company have announced a memorandum of understanding (MOU) to advance the demonstration of a locomotive powered by hydrogen fuel cells.

Under the MOU, the parties are said to be working toward reaching definitive agreements on a demonstration with three primary objectives. These can be seen below:

Progress Rail to design and build a prototype hydrogen fuel cell locomotive for line-haul and/or other types of rail service.

Chevron to develop the fueling concept and infrastructure to support this use of the locomotive.

BNSF lines to be used to demonstrate the prototype hydrogen fuel cell locomotive for a mutually agreed upon period of time.

The goal of the demonstration is to confirm the feasibility and performance of hydrogen fuel for use as a viable alternative to traditional fuels for line-haul rail, the companies noted in a joint statement. Hydrogen has the potential to play a significant role as a lower-carbon alternative to diesel fuel for transportation, the companies highlighted.

The proposed demonstration project is said to be subject to the negotiation of definitive agreements with customary closing conditions, including regulatory approval. If established, additional details about the hydrogen locomotive demonstration, including where the initial pilot will take place and its timing, will be released at a later date, the companies said.

“Chevron is dedicated to scaling up its hydrogen business to help meet the needs of customers who want to reduce the lifecycle carbon emissions of their operations,” Jeff Gustavson, the president of Chevron New Energies, said in a company statement.

“Our work with Progress Rail and BNSF is an important step toward advancing new use cases for hydrogen in heavy duty transport, as we seek to create a commercially viable hydrogen economy,” he added in the statement.

Joe Creed, the Caterpillar group president of energy and transportation, said, “Caterpillar has made great strides in moving our advanced power technology forward”.

“Our Progress Rail team will leverage that knowledge and experience toward a hydrogen fuel cell locomotive … Working with Chevron and BNSF will allow us to advance hydrogen technology across the industry,” he added.

John Lovenburg, the vice president of environmental for BNSF, said, “BNSF is pleased to collaborate with Chevron and Progress Rail in piloting locomotives powered by hydrogen fuel cells”.

“This technology could one day be a lower-carbon solution for line-haul service, as it has the potential to reduce carbon emissions and remain cost competitive,” he added.

Back in September, Chevron U.S.A. Inc announced a collaboration agreement between it and Caterpillar Inc to develop hydrogen demonstration projects in transportation and stationary power applications, including prime power. During the same month, the company revealed that it had set a target to grow hydrogen production to 150,000 tons per year by 2030 to supply industrial, power and heavy duty transport customers.

Chevron describes itself as one of the world’s leading integrated energy companies. Progress Rail is said to be one of the largest integrated and diversified providers of rolling stock and infrastructure solutions and technologies for global rail customers and BNSF Railway is said to be one of North America’s leading freight transportation companies.

To contact the author, email andreas.exarheas@rigzone.com