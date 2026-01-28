Chevron Adds GIP's Thomas Horton to Board

Chevron appointed Thomas Horton, a partner at Global Infrastructure Partners of global asset manager BlackRock, as an independent director, expanding its board to 13 members.

Chevron Corp said Tuesday it has appointed Thomas Horton, a partner at Global Infrastructure Partners (GIP) of global asset manager BlackRock Inc, as an independent director, expanding its board to 13 members.

Horton, 64, has joined Chevron's Board Audit Committee, the Houston, Texas-based energy giant said in an online statement.

"Horton previously held senior roles as chairman of American Airlines Group Inc, and chairman, CEO and president at American Airlines Inc and AMR Corp, where he successfully built American Airlines' network both organically and through its combination with USAirways in 2015", Chevron noted. Horton was also senior adviser at private equity investor Warburg Pincus.

"In addition to executive management roles, Horton has served as a director with some of the Fortune 500’s top brands, including current seats on the boards of Walmart and General Electric (operating as GE Aerospace). He previously served on the boards of Qualcomm and Enlink Midstream", Chevron added.

Chair and chief executive Mike Wirth said of Horton, "His proven leadership, diverse board experience and thoughtful approach to governance will be invaluable as we continue to drive growth and create long-term value".

Chevron's board now has 11 independent directors, according to the list of members on its website. Besides Wirth, the other non-independent is John Hess, who became a Chevron director July 2025 after Chevron acquired Hess Corp.

In an earlier appointment, Chevron said November 3, 2025 that its assistant controller Amit Ghai will replace Alana Knowles as controller effective March 1, 2026. Knowles is expected to retire after 38 years with Chevron.

"Ghai will lead Chevron's accounting policy, corporate and external financial reporting, internal controls, global business services and digital finance teams", Chevron said.

Recently Wirth said he was in discussion with the board about his retirement. The 65-year-old has been chair of the board and CEO since 2018.

"I've been doing this for eight years. And look, as soon as we've got the next person ready to go, my job is to get out of the way and find somebody that's better prepared than I am and hand the baton", Wirth said in a Wall Street Journal interview published December 15, 2025.

However, he added, "I haven't really reached the point where I'm fully thinking about that yet".

