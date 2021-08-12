Chesapeake and Vine Make $2.2B Deal

Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NASDAQ: CHK) revealed on August 11 that it has struck a deal to acquire Vine Energy Inc. (NYSE: VEI).

The acquisition is a zero premium transaction valued at approximately $2.2 billion, Chesapeake noted. Under the deal, Vine shareholders will receive a fixed consideration of 0.2486 shares of Chesapeake common stock, plus $1.20 cash, per share of Vine common stock, for a total consideration of $15.00 per share, comprising of 92 percent stock and eight percent cash, Chesapeake outlined.

Upon closing, Chesapeake shareholders will own approximately 86 percent and Vine shareholders will own approximately 14 percent of the fully diluted shares of the combined company. The deal, which is subject to customary closing conditions, including certain regulatory approvals, and the approval of Vine shareholders, is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2021.

The transaction is said to increase Chesapeake's cumulative five-year free cash flow outlook by approximately $1.5 billion to approximately $6 billion. It is also expected to result in approximately $50 million in average annual savings from operating and capital synergies. Chesapeake’s share price rose to $56.94 on August 11, from $55.50 on August 10, and Vine’s rose to $15.17 on August 11, from $14.88 on August 10.

“This transaction strengthens Chesapeake’s competitive position, meaningfully increasing our free cash flow outlook and deepening our inventory of premium gas locations, while preserving the strength of our balance sheet,” Mike Wichterich, Chesapeake’s board chairman and interim chief executive officer, said in a company statement.

“By consolidating the Haynesville, Chesapeake has the scale and operating expertise to quickly become the dominant supplier of responsibly sourced gas to premium markets in the Gulf Coast and abroad,” he added.

Eric Marsh, Vine’s chairman, president, and chief executive officer said, “we firmly believe that the quality of our assets, combined with the scale, depth and diversity of Chesapeake's portfolio, and our shared unwavering commitment to ESG excellence, provides significant opportunity to accelerate the return of capital to our combined shareholders”.

Back in February this year, Chesapeake announced that it had successfully concluded a restructuring process and emerged from Chapter 11. The company voluntarily filed for Chapter 11 protection in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas to facilitate a comprehensive balance sheet restructuring in June 2020.

Chesapeake, which is based in Oklahoma, has operations in Louisiana, Pennsylvania, Texas and Wyoming. Vine, based in Plano, Texas, is focused on the development of natural gas properties in the stacked Haynesville and Mid-Bossier shale plays in the Haynesville Basin of Northwest Louisiana.

