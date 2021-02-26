Cheniere to Provide Emissions Data to LNG Customers

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAmerican: LNG) has announced that it plans to begin providing its LNG customers with greenhouse gas emissions data.

Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAmerican: LNG) has announced that it plans to begin providing its LNG customers with greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions data associated with each LNG cargo produced at the company’s Sabine Pass and Corpus Christi liquefaction facilities.

The company said the Cargo Emissions Tags (CE Tags) are designed to enhance environmental transparency by quantifying the estimated GHG emissions of LNG cargoes from the wellhead to the cargo delivery point.

The CE Tags, which are expected to be provided to customers from 2022, will be calculated using Cheniere’s proprietary lifecycle analysis model, Cheniere noted. This has been built incorporating the accounting frameworks from lifecycle analysis models created by the U.S. Department of Energy’s National Energy Technology Laboratory and will utilize publicly available data from value chain participants, as well as operational data from both the Sabine Pass and Corpus Christi liquefaction facilities, Cheniere highlighted.

“We believe significantly enhanced data-driven emissions transparency will support Cheniere, our customers and our suppliers as we work to identify tangible opportunities to quantify and improve environmental performance,” Jack Fusco, Cheniere’s president and chief executive officer, said in a company statement.

“We consider this announcement to be a critical first step for the industry. Cheniere will continuously work to improve the data incorporated in the CE Tags with the ultimate goal of providing dynamic GHG emissions data,” he added.

“As one of the largest consumers of natural gas on a daily basis in the U.S., and one of the largest producers of LNG worldwide, Cheniere is ideally positioned to collaborate with domestic and international value chain participants to provide improved transparency and advance the global transition to a lower-carbon future,” Fusco went on to say.

Cheniere Energy is the leading producer and exporter of LNG in the United States, according to its website, which outlined that the Sabine Pass and Corpus Christi liquefaction facilities have an expected total production capacity of approximately 45 million tons per annum of LNG operating or under construction. Cheniere Energy is headquartered in Houston, Texas, and has additional offices in London, Singapore, Beijing, Tokyo, and Washington, D.C.

