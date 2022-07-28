Cheniere Signs LNG 20-Year SPA Agreement With PTT

Liquefied natural gas company Cheniere Energy has entered into a long-term LNG sale and purchase agreement with Thailand’s largest state-owned, multinational energy company PTT.

The deal was signed between Cheniere’s wholly-owned subsidiary Corpus Christi Liquefaction and PTT’s subsidiary PTT Global LNG Company Limited (PTTGL).

Under the SPA, PTTGL has agreed to purchase 1.0 million tons per annum (mtpa) of LNG from CCL for twenty years beginning in 2026.

The SPA calls for a combination of free-on-board and delivered ex-ship deliveries. This customized structure represents a further evolution in Cheniere’s commercial offerings tailored to the specific needs of LNG customers around the world. The purchase price for LNG under the SPA is indexed to the Henry Hub price, plus a fixed liquefaction fee.

“We are pleased to enter into this 20-year SPA with a subsidiary of PTT, the state-owned oil and gas company of Thailand which developed, owns, and operates Thailand’s first LNG import terminal, and is an energy leader in a key, fast-growing Southeast Asian market,” said Jack Fusco, Cheniere’s President and Chief Executive Officer.

“This is the first direct LNG contract from a US LNG producer for PTTGL, and this agreement not only reflects the critical need for long-term, reliable LNG supply across the globe, but also the important role LNG has to play in powering growing economies for decades to come,” Fusco added.

“Our new vision Powering Life with Future Energy and Beyond reflects the strategic direction and business transition toward clean energy as well as new businesses. LNG or gas is a major transition fuel that supports both energy security and sustainability. Our ambition is to move forward with future energy while ensuring energy security. We actively engage in the LNG business and target to be a Global LNG Player by managing an LNG portfolio of 9 mtpa by 2030. By the end of this year, PTT’s LNG receiving terminals will be able to accommodate regasification capacity up to 19 million tons per year with our new terminal,” said Auttapol Rerkpiboon, PTT’s President and CEO.

