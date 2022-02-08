Cheniere Reaches Substantial Completion Of Sabine Pass Train 6

Cheniere achieved substantial completion of Train 6 of its Sabine Pass liquefaction project in Louisiana on February 4.

U.S. LNG exporter Cheniere Energy achieved substantial completion of Train 6 of its Sabine Pass liquefaction project in Cameron Parish, Louisiana, on February 4.

Cheniere said that commissioning was complete and that U.S. engineering firm Bechtel, Cheniere’s engineering, procurement, and construction partner, has turned over care, custody, and control of Train 6 to the company.

Cheniere Partners and Bechtel have now declared substantial completion on all six liquefaction trains at the Sabine Pass Project ahead of each train’s guaranteed completion date and within project budgets.

With the achievement of substantial completion, financial results of liquefied natural gas sales from Train 6 going forward will be reflected in the statement of operations of Cheniere and its applicable affiliates.

“The accelerated completion of Train 6 once again reflects the world-class standard of execution consistently achieved by the Cheniere and Bechtel teams, and we are proud to have the six-train vision of Sabine Pass completed safely, ahead of schedule and on budget,” said Jack Fusco, Chairman, President and CEO of Cheniere Partners.

“With nine total trains across both the Sabine Pass and Corpus Christi projects, the Cheniere liquefaction platform is the second largest in the world, reliably providing our global customer base with clean, secure, and affordable energy. We look forward to opportunities to build upon our platform with disciplined, brownfield growth at both sites in the future,” Fusco added.

Cheniere Partners owns the Sabine Pass LNG terminal located in Cameron Parish, Louisiana, which has natural gas liquefaction facilities consisting of six operational liquefaction trains, with a total production capacity of around 30 mtpa of LNG.

The Sabine Pass LNG terminal also has operational regasification facilities that include five LNG storage tanks, vaporizers, and two marine berths with a third marine berth under construction.

Cheniere Partners also owns the Creole Trail Pipeline, which interconnects the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with several large interstate pipelines.

“Cheniere Partners plays a vital role in delivering reliable and safe energy to communities around the world. For us to be involved in supporting the development of these extraordinary projects is a great source of pride, and we are honored to help bring Cheniere’s vision to reality,” Brendan Bechtel, Chairman and CEO of Bechtel, stated.

“We have built a great partnership, based on trust and shared goals, that continues to deliver cleaner and more affordable energy for an ever-rising global demand for lower-carbon alternatives,” Paul Marsden, President of Bechtel Energy, said.

