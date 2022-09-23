Cheniere Promotes New EVP And COO
The biggest U.S. exporter of liquefied natural gas Cheniere Energy and Cheniere Energy Partners have promoted Corey Grindal to the position of Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer, effective January 2, 2023.
As Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer, Grindal will lead the Operations, Engineering, Construction, Shared Services, and Worldwide Trading organizations within Cheniere.
In his new role, he will continue to report to Jack Fusco, President and Chief Executive Officer. Grindal will also serve as Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer at Cheniere Partners.
Grindal will relocate back to Houston from London, where he has served as Executive Vice President, Worldwide Trading since 2020. Grindal joined Cheniere in 2013 and led the Gas Supply organization for the company, which today is one of the largest holders of pipeline capacity and purchasers of natural gas in the United States.
“Establishing a Chief Operating Officer is another important milestone as we continually enhance our operations through improved coordination, communication, and alignment. Corey’s contributions have played a significant part in Cheniere’s success, most recently as EVP of Worldwide Trading, and previously SVP of Gas Supply. His experience, dedication and demonstrated commitment to Cheniere’s core values ideally position Corey for continued success as Cheniere’s Chief Operating Officer,” Jack Fusco said.
“I’m excited to apply my experience from across Cheniere to make us more efficient, effective, and better coordinated across the platform. It is a critical time for the company, with our operations and LNG production in focus across global energy markets, and I look forward to helping reinforce Cheniere’s reputation as the leading supplier of flexible and reliable LNG in the world,” Corey Grindal added.
