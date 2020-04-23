Cheniere Pledges $1MM+ to Battle Pandemic
Cheniere Energy, Inc. has announced that it has pledged more than $1 million to organizations that provide essential services to those most in need and at risk during the Covid-19 outbreak.
The company has made contributions to organizations in locations where it has facilities or offices, including Louisiana, Texas, Oklahoma, Washington D.C., the United Kingdom and the People’s Republic of China.
These donations will help reduce food insecurity for those most in need and supply provisions and equipment for first responders and frontline healthcare workers, Cheniere outlined.
Cheniere is also encouraging its partners and colleagues in the LNG industry to support and bring attention to organizations in need through its #LNGives campaign.
“This pandemic is global, and now more than ever we need to do our part to support the communities where we live and work,” Jack Fusco, Cheniere’s President and CEO, said in a company statement.
“We have implemented additional safety and preparedness measures with our employees and contractors worldwide, and now we are arming communities with the equipment and funds they need to continue providing critical services,” he added.
Cheniere describes itself as the leading producer and exporter of liquefied natural gas in the United States. The business, which has one of the largest liquefaction platforms in the world, is headquartered in Houston, Texas.
As of April 22, there have been 2.47 million confirmed cases of the coronavirus globally, with 169,006 deaths, according to the latest figures from the World Health Organization (WHO). The United States has been the hardest hit country in terms of confirmed cases (776,907) and deaths (37,602), as of April 22, WHO data shows.
In terms of regions, Europe has been the hardest hit, with 1.21 million confirmed cases and 109,952 deaths, as of April 22, according to WHO data.
To contact the author, email andreas.exarheas@rigzone.com
