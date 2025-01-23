Cheniere Names New Board Member

U.S. liquefied natural gas (LNG) producer and exporter Cheniere Energy Inc. has appointed W. Benjamin Moreland to serve as a member of its board effective January 21, 2025. The company said in a media release that Moreland is considered an independent director and has been appointed to the Audit and Compensation Committees.

Moreland is a private investor and the retired Chief Executive Officer of Crown Castle Inc., a major U.S. wireless infrastructure provider, Cheniere said. Joining the company in 1999, he held various leadership positions, including Executive Vice Chairman, President, and Chief Financial Officer. His earlier career included 15 years in corporate finance and real estate investment banking with Chase Manhattan Bank and its predecessor institutions, the company said.

Since May 2019, Moreland has chaired the Board of Directors of Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. His board experience includes serving as Chairman of WIA-The Wireless Infrastructure Association and as a member of the Executive Board of the National Association of Real Estate Investment Trusts (NAREIT), Cheniere noted. He also served on the boards of Calpine Corp. (2009-2018) and Monogram Residential Trust (2016-2017) until their respective privatizations.

Currently, Moreland serves on the board of Houston Methodist Hospital and is a member of the University of Texas McCombs School of Business Advisory Council and the Bauer Board at the University of Houston, Cheniere said.

G. Andrea Botta, Cheniere’s Chairman, said, “Ben’s decades of relevant experience leading large, complex organizations and serving on boards across industries will complement and enhance the perspectives of our Board for the benefit of our stakeholders”.

