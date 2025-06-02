Cheniere Inks Supply Deal with Canadian Natural for SPL Expansion Project

Canadian Natural has agreed to sell 140,000 MMBtu per day of natural gas to Cheniere.

U.S. liquefied natural gas (LNG) exporter Cheniere Energy Inc., through Cheniere Marketing LLC, has signed a long-term Integrated Production Marketing (IPM) gas supply agreement with Canadian Natural Resources Limited.

Under the IPM agreement, a subsidiary of Canadian Natural has agreed to sell 140,000 MMBtu per day of natural gas to Cheniere Marketing for 15 years, which is expected to commence in 2030, Cheniere said in a media release. Canadian Natural is guarantor of the IPM agreement, Cheniere said.

LNG associated with this gas supply, approximately 0.85 million tonnes per annum (MMtpa), will be marketed by Cheniere Marketing. Cheniere added that its unit will pay an LNG-linked price for the natural gas, based on the Platts Japan Korea Marker (JKM). The IPM agreement is subject to Cheniere making a positive Final Investment Decision on the Sabine Pass Liquefaction (SPL) Expansion Project.

The SPL Expansion Project is being developed with an expected total production capacity of up to approximately 20 MMtpa, inclusive of estimated debottlenecking opportunities.

Cheniere currently operates six liquefaction units, or trains, at the Sabine Pass LNG project, each capable of producing 5 MMtpa of LNG.

In February 2024, Sabine Pass filed an application with the FERC for authorization to site, construct, and operate the Sabine Pass Stage 5 Expansion Project. The expansion would include two trains with a nameplate capacity of approximately 7 MMtpa and a maximum production capacity of approximately 8.43 MMtpa, a boil-off gas reliquefaction unit with a maximum capacity of approximately 0.90 MMtpa, and two full-containment, above-ground 220,000 cubic-meter (7.7 million cubic feet) LNG storage tanks with loading capabilities, Cheniere said.

