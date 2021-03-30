Cheniere Hits Milestone at Corpus Christi

Cheniere Energy reported that Train 3 at its Corpus Christi liquefaction project has reached substantial completion.

Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE American: LNG) reported Monday that Train 3 at its Corpus Christi liquefaction project reached substantial completion on March 26, 2021.

With commissioning complete, Cheniere stated that it has obtained care, custody, and control of Train 3 from engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) contractor Bechtel Oil, Gas and Chemicals, Inc.

The Train 3 milestone represents the eighth liquefaction train declared substantially complete by Cheniere, its subsidiaries, and Bechtel at the Corpus Christi and Sabine Pass liquefaction projects, Cheniere noted in a written statement. The firm added the trains reached substantial completion ahead of their respective guaranteed completion dates and within project budgets.

“With the achievement of Substantial Completion, financial results of LNG sales from Train 3 going forward will be reflected in the statement of operations of Cheniere and its appliable affiliates,” Cheniere concluded.

