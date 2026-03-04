Cheniere Gets Non-FTA Permit for Additional Corpus Christi LNG Trains

The United States Department of Energy (DOE) has granted non-FTA export authorization for a two-train expansion totaling 3.28 million metric tons per annum (MMtpa) at Cheniere Energy Inc's Corpus Christi LNG terminal in Texas.

The new permit for the Mid-Scale Trains 8 and 9 Project is for shipping to countries without a free trade agreement (FTA) with the U.S. The project received DOE authorization for FTA export on July 19, 2023.

The permitted volume, equivalent to 170 billion cubic feet (Bcf) of natural gas per year or 0.47 Bcf per day for both FTA and non-FTA exports, is non-additive. Cheniere may export from the two trains until 2050 with a three-year allowance to continue exporting remaining volumes after the expiry, according to the authorization.

"With today's order, Corpus Christi LNG is now authorized to export a total of 4.45 Bcf/d, making it the second-largest LNG export project in the U.S.", DOE said in an online statement.

"Today, the United States is the world’s largest producer of natural gas and LNG exporter", DOE said. "Since the Trump administration ended the previous administration's LNG export approval ban to non-FTA countries, the Department has approved more than 18.2 Bcf/d of LNG export authorizations - a volume greater than the export capacity of the world’s second largest LNG exporting nation. LNG exports surged from 0.5 Bcf/d in 2016 to 15.0 Bcf/d in 2025".

Cheniere announced a positive final investment decision on mid-scale trains 8 and 9 June 24, 2025, saying it had also issued a "full notice to proceed" to contractor Bechtel Corp.

Trains 8 and 9 are to rise next to the under-construction Stage 3 Project of the existing terminal, located in the counties of Nueces and San Patricio.

Stage 3 consists of seven mid-scale trains with a total capacity of over 10 MMtpa. Mid-scale trains 1-7 are permitted to export the equivalent of 582.14 Bcf per annum of natural gas to both FTA and non-FTA countries on a non-additive basis, under DOE orders first issued - later amended - 2018 and 2020.

Around 6 MMtpa of Stage 3 have been put into operation as of the end of 2025, according to Cheniere's quarterly report.

"Substantial completion was achieved for trains 1-4 of the CCL Stage 3 Project in March, August, October and December 2025, respectively, and trains 5-7 are scheduled to reach substantial completion by the end of 2026", said the quarterly report published February 26, 2026. "In February 2026, LNG was produced for the first time from train 5 of the CCL Stage 3 Project".

Cheniere confirmed in the report, "In December 2025, certain subsidiaries of Cheniere filed an application with the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) to increase the liquefied natural gas production capacity of the previously-authorized CCL Stage 3 Project and CCL Mid-Scale Trains 8 & 9 Project by approximately 5 million tonnes per annum, which remains pending at the FERC".

