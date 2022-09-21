Cheniere Finds Partner For Pipeline To Corpus Christi LNG Terminal

Cheniere partnered with WhiteWater to build the ADCC Pipeline between the end of the Whistler Pipeline and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal.

Cheniere has partnered in a joint venture with the WhiteWater-backed Whistler Pipeline to build the 43-mile ADCC Pipeline between the terminus of the Whistler Pipeline in Agua Dulce, Texas, to the Corpus Christi LNG terminal on the Texas Gulf Coast.

The 42-inch ADCC intrastate pipeline has been designed to transport up to 1.7 billion cubic feet per day (Bcf/d) of natural gas, expandable to 2.5 Bcf/d of natural gas, and is expected to be in service in 2024, pending the receipt of customary regulatory and other approvals.

The Whistler Pipeline, which is the starting point of the ADCC pipeline, is owned by a consortium including MPLX LP, WhiteWater, and a joint venture between Stonepeak and West Texas Gas. The pipeline is an approximately 450-mile, 42-inch intrastate pipeline that transports natural gas from the Waha Header in the Permian Basin to Agua Dulce providing direct access to South Texas and export markets. An approximately 85-mile 36-inch lateral provides connectivity to the Midland Basin.

Whistler Pipeline signed a final investment decision in May on a 500 million cubic feet per day expansion that will bring its total capacity to 2.5 Bcf/d by late 2023. Whistler was first placed into service in 2021.

In addition to the Whistler expansion, midstream infrastructure projects are expected to add around 4.1 Bcf/d in takeaway capacity from the Permian Basin by 2024, with much of that gas bound for demand centers in the Gulf Coast and beyond.

WhiteWater's greenfield Matterhorn Express Pipeline is slated to add around 2.5 Bcf/d in takeaway capacity when it enters service in the third quarter of 2024, while Kinder Morgan expects to wrap expansions on its Gulf Coast Express Pipeline and Permian Highway Pipeline assets by the end of next year.

Cheniere's Corpus Christi facility, the final station of the ADCC pipeline, will contribute to the expanding demand for U.S. LNG. In June, the company authorized a final investment decision on a 10 million ton per year expansion at Corpus Christi that will bring total liquefaction capacity at the facility to 25 million tons per year by 2025.

Corpus Christi currently receives gas from Cheniere's 2.75 Bcf/d Corpus Christi Pipeline which connects with a few major pipelines traversing south Texas, including Kinder Morgan's Tennessee Gas Pipeline. Cheniere is also at work on the Stage 3 Pipeline, a bi-directional pipeline running parallel to the Corpus Christi Pipeline, ahead of the 2025 Corpus Christi expansion.

Cheniere will be expanding its liquefaction capacity even further which resulted in a pre-filing process for the so-called Midscale Trains 8 & 9 Project at Corpus Christi last month. Feedgas for the two new 1.64 million ton per year trains would arrive via the Corpus Christi Pipeline and a non-jurisdictional intrastate pipeline – most probably referring to the ADCC pipeline. Before that was announced, Cheniere invested $93 million for a 30 percent stake in the ADCC pipeline project.

