Cheniere Closes Long-Term LNG Deal with Equinor
Cheniere Marketing, a subsidiary of Houston-based energy company Cheniere Energy Inc., has closed a long-term sale and purchase agreement (SPA) to deliver liquefied natural gas (LNG) to Norwegian energy company Equinor ASA, according to news releases from both companies.
Equinor will purchase approximately 1.75 million metric tons per annum (mtpa) of LNG from Cheniere Marketing on a free-on-board basis for a purchase price indexed to the Henry Hub price plus a fixed liquefaction fee, Cheniere Energy said.
The term of the deal is 15 years from the first delivery of the full volume of LNG. Half of the volume will start being delivered in 2027, and the remaining half will be delivered at the end of the decade, subject to a positive final investment decision regarding the first train of Cheniere Energy’s Sabine Pass Liquefaction (SPL) expansion project, the company said.
The agreement brings the total volumes that Equinor has contracted with Cheniere up to around 3.5 mtpa, doubling the volumes of LNG that Equinor will export out of Cheniere Energy’s LNG terminals on the USA Gulf Coast, Equinor said.
Sabine Pass is Cheniere Energy’s LNG export facility, located in Cameron Parish, Louisiana, near the Gulf of Mexico. It has six fully operational liquefaction units, each capable of producing approximately five mtpa of LNG. The aggregate nominal production capacity of SPL is approximately 30 mtpa, and the company processes more than 4.7 billion cubic feet per day of natural gas into LNG, according to the company website. SPL has produced more than 2,000 cargoes since 2016, the company said.
Cheniere Energy is developing an expansion project adjacent to its existing SPL project, planning to add up to three natural gas liquefaction trains with an expected total production capacity of approximately 20 mtpa of LNG.
“We are pleased to expand our relationship with Equinor, one of Europe’s leading energy companies, building upon the SPA we executed last year”, Cheniere Energy President and CEO Jack Fusco said. “This SPA underscores Cheniere’s and Equinor’s shared vision of an energy future built upon reliable, flexible, and cleaner energy solutions. This SPA is expected to provide further commercial support to the SPL Expansion Project, which we continue to rigorously develop in order to meet the world’s growing demand for secure, long-term energy supplies and the economic and environmental benefits of Cheniere’s LNG.”
“Europe will need natural gas to ensure flexible energy on demand to support the build-out of more intermittent renewables and LNG will play an important role”, Equinor Senior Vice President for Gas & Power Helge Haugane said. “In other markets, for example in Asia, demand for LNG is expected to grow as a solution to energy security as well as lower emissions. Equinor has an ambition to strengthen its role as a leading supplier of natural gas and with our supply agreements with Cheniere we are expanding our global position.”
The LNG market is expected to grow significantly because of the role it will play in providing energy security and enabling a transition to a cleaner energy mix in many markets, Equinor said.
According to the company website, Equinor is the largest exporter of pipeline gas to Europe and the operator of Europe’s only large-scale LNG plant at Hammerfest, Norway.
In May, Cheniere also closed a long-term sale and purchase agreement for LNG with Korea Southern Power for 0.4 mtpa of LNG from Cheniere Marketing on a delivered ex-ship basis from 2027 to 2046.
To contact the author, email rteodoro.editor@outlook.com
