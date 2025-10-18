ChemOne Seeks $600MM Private Loan for Chemical Plant

Energy company ChemOne Holdings is seeking a $600 million private credit loan to support the construction of its chemical processing complex in Malaysia, according to people familiar with the matter.

The proposed private credit deal would carry a tenor of up to 10 years and feature high single-digit pricing, the people said, who asked not to be identified discussing private matters. Several Korean institutional investors have committed around $150 million to the deal, said one of the people.

A representative from ChemOne declined to comment.

The deal reflects the growing global trend of using private credit for project financing. In the US, state and local infrastructure projects increasingly rely on alternative funding sources as pandemic-era stimulus fades and the Trump administration aims to reduce spending. In Asia, borrowers are also tapping the asset class to fund developments such as data centers and electric vehicle charging stations.

The private loan will be subordinated to an existing $3.5 billion senior debt facility that was launched end of last year, and is now fully subscribed, the people said. Both financings are intended to fund the development of the Pengerang Energy Complex in the southern state of Johor.

The project is designed to be a key component of a major oil, gas and petrochemical hub strategically positioned near international shipping lanes. Its deep-water access accommodates the world’s largest crude carriers. The low carbon facility is expected to produce 5.6 million metric tons annually of aromatic and energy products, according to a press release.

Lenders of the $3.5 billion facility include export credit agencies such as the Export-Import Bank of the United States, Euler Hermes AG, and Export-Import Bank of Malaysia, the press release said.