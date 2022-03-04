Chem Firm Duo Developing First UAE Methanol Plant

ADNOC has signed an agreement with premier methanol producer Proman to develop the UAE's first world-scale methanol production facility.

Abu Dhabi National Oil Company, or ADNOC, has signed an agreement with premier methanol producer Proman to develop the United Arab Emirates’ first world-scale methanol production facility.

Under the terms of the agreement, Abu Dhabi Chemicals Derivatives Company, otherwise known as TA'ZIZ, will, in tandem with Proman, construct a natural gas to methanol facility with an anticipated annual capacity of up to 1.8 million tons per annum at the Industrial Chemicals Zone in Ruwais, Abu Dhabi. To clarify, TA’ZIZ is a joint venture between ADNOC and ADQ, an Abu Dhabi-based investment company.

The facility could meet growing domestic and international demand for methane which is gaining momentum as a lower-emission fuel alongside existing uses spanning industrial products. The project is subject to relevant regulatory approvals.

“We are pleased to welcome Proman as a strategic partner as we develop the UAE’s first domestic methanol production facility. This world-scale plant advances the TA’ZIZ mission to diversify the UAE’s economy and accelerate industrial development, by enabling local supply chains through the production of new chemicals in the UAE,” Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber, UAE Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology and Managing Director and Group CEO of ADNOC, said.

“As Proman’s first investment in the UAE, our agreement underscores the continued appeal of the UAE as a highly attractive destination for international capital, supporting long-term industrial growth for Abu Dhabi’s private sector,” Al Jaber added.

Production of methanol in the UAE for the first time supports the Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology’s mission to diversify the UAE’s economy and accelerate industrial development.

The versatile chemical is a critical chemical building block with a wide range of industrial applications including in fuels, adhesives, solvents, pharmaceuticals, and construction materials.

Growth is expected to be driven by emerging economies in Africa and Asia, while production of methanol in the UAE will support decreased reliance on imports, enabling local manufacturers to ‘Make it In the Emirates’ and establish greater resiliency among domestic supply chains.

“We look forward to bringing our full value-chain expertise to this development and expanding Proman’s global footprint to the UAE, in close partnership with ADNOC and ADQ. This will be the first methanol production facility in the UAE and will be one of the most energy-efficient and low-emitting plants in the world,” David Cassidy, Proman Chief Executive, stated.

“Growing global interest in methanol as a cleaner fuel, particularly for the shipping sector, is set to drive a significant increase in worldwide methanol demand over the coming decade. As such, this is a particularly opportune time to invest in the UAE’s domestic downstream production capacity.

“We are excited to help drive forward the ambitious TA’ZIZ industrial development and the UAE’s downstream growth strategy, as well as growing our partnership with TA’ZIZ in the future,” Cassidy concluded.

