CHC Wins Five Helicopter Transportation Deals With Petrobras
CHC do Brasil, part of CHC Helicopter, a helicopter services company, has signed five exclusive contracts with Brazilian oil and gas giant Petrobras.
The contracts, valued in the millions, provide for the offshore transportation of passengers and small loads to Campos and Basin – the main sedimentary area already explored off the Brazilian coast – for the next 4-5 years.
The projects are expected to start in the second half of 2023 and were awarded as the result of a competitive tender held in August 2022.
To support the contracts, CHC Brazil will operate Five Leonardo AW139 helicopters from new bases located at Campos dos Goytacazes and Bartolomeu Lisandro Airport, and Eurico de Aguiar Salles Airport in Vitória.
With these new contract wins, CHC do Brasil will grow its fleet to around 10 medium and large aircraft. It will also support new jobs in the region, with CHC raising its headcount to approximately 280 employees in Brazil.
“These new contracts wins are a testament to the fantastic and hard-working team we have here in Brazil. We are incredibly proud to have been chosen by Petrobras for this project in Campos and Vitória Basin. Supporting energy production is a core specialism of CHC and we are committed to growing our operations in Latin America over the coming years,” Gilson Caputo, CHC's Director of Operations in Brazil, said.
CHC has significant long-term growth plans for Latin America. It already has operations in Brazil and Mexico, having previously also operated in Suriname, Uruguay, and the Malvinas Islands.
CHC do Brasil is a subsidiary of CHC Helicopter. CHC Helicopter is a leader in the provision of helicopter support to the offshore energy market, search and rescue and government departments, as well as organizations requiring helicopter maintenance, repair, and overhaul services through the Heli-One division. CHC Helicopter operates around 150 aircraft in approximately 20 countries around the world.
To contact the author, email username.eldina@gmail.com
