CHC To Provide Helicopter Services For Neptune In Dutch North Sea

CHC Helicopters has won a contract for offshore transport services in the Dutch sector of the North Sea from oil and gas company Neptune Energy.

Neptune Energy said in a statement on Tuesday that it awarded a $53 million deal to CHC Helicopters for offshore transport in the Dutch North Sea. The contract is for transport to and from 29 Neptune-operated platforms in the Netherlands, optimizing flight schedules, and reducing associated emissions.

The company added that this contract was part of a longer-term alliance agreement with CHC, which will enable the two firms to optimize flight scheduling and route planning to reduce the total number of offshore flights. This agreement has been awarded for three years, with two one-year extension options on the table.

“The new alliance agreement is an innovative approach for Neptune Energy and our service partner. It will enable us to build on our good safety record, reduce the CO2 emissions associated with offshore transport, and improve overall efficiency,” Nicola Goodwin, Neptune Energy’s Head of Supply Chain and Logistics in the Netherlands, said.

CHC has been providing offshore transport services in the Dutch sector of the North Sea to Neptune for several years now and its most recent two-year contract was signed in September 2020. Under the contract, CHC was supposed to conduct 3,500 flight hours each year for Neptune’s Dutch offshore teams from its base at Den Helder Airport.

