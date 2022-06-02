CHC Has To Unwind Babcock Merger Over Competition Concerns

The CMA said that offshore helicopter operator CHC must unwind its completed acquisition of Babcock's offshore helicopter services to address competition concerns.

The UK Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) said that offshore helicopter operator CHC must unwind its completed acquisition of Babcock’s oil and gas offshore helicopter services to address competition concerns.

The CMA said that the decision followed an in-depth Phase 2 investigation into the deal between the two helicopter operators.

CHC provides offshore transport in the oil and gas sector, including taking workers to and from rigs in the UK North Sea. Before the merger, Babcock also provided these services. The CMA found that the parties were 2 of just 4 suppliers of oil and gas offshore helicopter services in the UK and provided an important competitive constraint on each other.

The loss of this constraint would significantly reduce rivalry between an already limited number of suppliers. As a result, the CMA has found that the merger would lead to significant competition concerns in the UK’s oil and gas offshore helicopter services market.

In assessing competition in the supply of oil and gas offshore helicopter services in the UK, the CMA engaged with customers, competitors, and other industry players.

The CMA reviewed data on bidding for previous contracts, which indicated that the parties frequently bid against each other, and reviewed business strategy documents that showed that the parties considered each other to be significant competitors.

To address its concerns, and to restore competition to pre-merger levels, the CMA requires CHC to sell the UK oil and gas offshore helicopter services business it bought from Babcock. The sale of this business will ensure that four effective competitors remain in the market.

“Offshore oil and gas are important industries for the UK, and helicopter companies play a vital role in transporting workers safely to and from oil rigs. While the industry faces commercial challenges, UK customers continue to spend hundreds of millions of pounds on offshore helicopter services each year. Competition is vital to avoid higher prices or poorer quality, problems that ultimately increase costs to UK consumers.

“The sale of Babcock’s UK oil and gas offshore helicopter services business will support competition in future tenders for these important services,” Kip Meek, Chair of the CMA inquiry group, said.

To remind, CHC completed the acquisition of Babcock International’s offshore oil and gas aviation business in September 2021. The acquisition expanded CHC's fleet by around 30 aircraft across the UK, Denmark, and Australia.

CHC told Reuters that it would be analyzing the final report before deciding on the next course of action and that the CMA had fundamentally failed to understand the vital need for consolidation in what was a highly challenging market environment.

