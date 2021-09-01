CHC Completes Babcock Deal

CHC Helicopter Group has announced the completion of its acquisition of Babcock International's offshore oil and gas aviation business.

CHC Helicopter Group (CHC) has announced the completion of its acquisition of Babcock International’s offshore oil and gas aviation business.

The transaction reinforces CHC’s global position, increases its offshore crew transportation capacity and expands its fleet by around 30 aircraft across the UK, Denmark and Australia, the company noted. CHC outlined that Babcock International’s operations in the UK, Australia, and Denmark will be held separately and operate independently from CHC, while CHC seeks approval from the relevant competition authorities in the UK and Australia.

“This acquisition is a great success, opening new and broader opportunities for CHC both in existing markets like Australia and the North Sea, and in new areas,” David Balevic, CHC’s president and chief executive officer, said in a company statement.

“It further cements CHC’s position as one of the world’s leading providers of helicopter transportation to oil and gas, search and rescue and renewables customers,” he added in the statement.

“I am excited by the opportunity to bring together these two great aviation organizations. The acquisition, once implemented, will strengthen CHC’s ability to deliver outstanding levels of service and safety, and expand our global customer offering,” Balevic went on to say.

Commenting on the deal, Babcock’s CEO, David Lockwood, said, “this disposal is part of our plan to streamline and focus the group on our key markets”.

“Divesting at least $550 million (GBP 400 million) of businesses will enable us to reduce complexity and increase our focus as we return Babcock to strength. The oil and gas aviation business has found a new home and we wish them all the best for the future,” he added.

In a statement posted on its website, Babcock confirmed that it had completed the sale of its oil and gas aviation business to CHC Group for a cash consideration of $13.7 million (GBP 10 million). Babcock highlighted that the segment, which is headquartered in Aberdeen, UK, employs over 500 people.

For the year ending March 31, 2021, the segment had revenue of $211.8 million (GBP 154 million), a loss before tax of $2.7 million (GBP 2 million) and underlying operating profit of $2.7 million (GBP 2 million), Babcock revealed. As of March 31, 2021, it had gross assets of $352 million (GBP 256 million), net assets excluding cash of $28.8 million (GBP 21 million) and net lease liabilities of $195.3 million (GBP 142 million), Babcock outlined.

To contact the author, email andreas.exarheas@rigzone.com