Chart Secures LNG Tech Order from ExxonMobil

Cryogenic equipment manufacturer Chart Industries Inc. has been contracted to provide liquefied natural gas (LNG) equipment, technology, and services for Exxon Mobil Corp’s global project portfolio.

The agreement includes the supply of cold boxes, as well as Chart’s proprietary Integrated Pre-Cooled Single Mixed Refrigerant (IPSMR) process technology, Chart said.

For the contract, Chart will use a standardized design-and-build approach, optimizing cost, schedule, and quality, Chart said.

This collaboration expands on Chart's prior involvement in ExxonMobil's Mozambique LNG project and further demonstrates a shared commitment to enhancing LNG production capabilities across various global locations, the company said.

Jill Evanko, CEO and President of Chart Industries, said, “Chart’s industry-leading LNG technology, including our cold boxes and IPSMR process, aligns with ExxonMobil’s commitment to efficient, scalable, and reliable LNG solutions. This agreement further strengthens our role as a trusted partner for ExxonMobil’s energy initiatives worldwide”.

Chart said its cold boxes and IPSMR technology are designed to maximize efficiency, optimize performance, and support cost-effective LNG production.

Earlier Chart said it has been tapped to provide its IPSMR liquefaction technology and cold boxes for Phase 1 of Woodside Energy Group Ltd’s Louisiana LNG project. The project, owned and operated by Woodside and managed by Bechtel Energy Inc. as the EPC contractor, is located in Louisiana, USA, and was previously known as the Driftwood LNG project.

Under the order awarded in December 2024, Chart said it will support Phase 1 of Louisiana LNG by providing two LNG plants comprising 16 cold boxes for 11 million tonnes per annum of production. Each LNG plant includes four Heavies Removal Cold Boxes and four LNG Liquefaction Cold Boxes.

