Chariot Picks Schlumberger, Subsea 7 for Anchois FEED

African-focused energy company Chariot has signed a front-end engineering and design (FEED) agreement with Schlumberger and Subsea 7, as part of a consortium, for the Anchois gas development project in Morocco.

Chariot, Schlumberger, and Subsea 7 will continue to adopt a ‘one-team’ integrated and collaborative approach to safely fast-track first gas and maximize the return on investment.

The scope of the agreement covers offshore components including well completions, subsea production systems, and subsea umbilicals, risers, and flowlines that will be delivered by the Subsea Integration Alliance while onshore components including a central processing facility and flowlines and controls from the facility to shore crossing will be delivered by Schlumberger.

According to Chariot, engineering, procurement, construction, installation, and commissioning costs and schedules are required before final investment decisions.

Chariot will also directly source EPCIC services with Schlumberger and Subsea 7 for the field development and operations and maintenance of the facilities during commissioning and the early production phase.

The cooperation between the three companies will also minimize emissions and contribute to social development through the creation of direct and indirect jobs in Morocco, Chariot explained.

Beyond this agreement, Chariot is managing the additional FEED scopes required for the development, including well construction and onshore infrastructure, including fixed pipelines, to deliver gas to customers.

“We are delighted to work with Chariot on this FEED project. We remain fully aligned with their objectives and will build upon the work undertaken to date to optimize the design and development of the Anchois Gas Project. We look forward to playing a key role in bringing this project to fruition,” Olivier Blaringhem, CEO of the Subsea Integration Alliance, said.

“Signing this agreement with Schlumberger and Subsea 7 is further evidence that we have accelerated development plans for the Anchois Gas Project, a key tenet of our recent fundraising. It is a pleasure to work closely with both companies on this integrated design phase, to benefit from their experience in working on several similar projects globally, and to leverage their standardized technology which is directly applicable to the Anchois development,” Adonis Pouroulis, Acting CEO of Chariot, stated.

“We look forward to building on this relationship and realizing the benefits of integrated project execution. Reduced interfaces, fewer contingencies, and strong leverage over procurement and the offshore construction schedule will help shorten the time to first gas. This streamlined approach will benefit all stakeholders which is a key objective of fast-tracking the project towards cash flow,” he added.

