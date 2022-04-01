Chariot Moroccan Well Holds More Gas Than Originally Thought
Africa-focused transitional energy company Chariot has upgraded its net gas pay estimates for the Anchois-2 well drilled offshore Morocco.
Chariot made a ‘significant’ gas discovery at the Anchois-2 well in January 2022 which exceeded the company’s expectations. The result was described by Chariot as ‘transformational for the company’ and as a ‘tremendous outcome’.
The Anchois gas project lies within the Lixus license offshore Morocco. Chariot has a 75 percent interest and operatorship of Lixus in partnership with the Office National des Hydrocarbures et des Mines (ONHYM) which holds the remaining 25 percent interest.
The company said in its recent post-well analysis that the net gas pay estimates for the Anchois-2 well, based on further interpretation of the well data, were upgraded to approximately 492 feet from the previously announced preliminary analysis of ‘greater than 328 feet’.
This is a massive improvement for the company when compared to the 180 feet in the original Anchois-1 discovery well.
“Excellent quality dry gas was confirmed, with greater than 96 percent methane in all seven discovered gas reservoirs without detrimental impurities such as H2S or CO2, supporting minimal gas processing required in the development,” Chariot said.
According to the company, highly consistent gas composition potentially allows all gas produced from the different reservoirs to be processed through a single gas processing facility, enabling a simple development.
Further analysis is ongoing on the well data to understand the positive implications on gas resources and scale as well as the economics of the development, Chariot explained.
"I am delighted to announce this very positive update on the analysis of the well data obtained from our successful gas drilling campaign on the Anchois project, offshore Morocco, including a significant increase in net gas pay to approximately 490 feet.
“This increase combined with the confirmation of excellent quality dry gas consistently across all the discovered gas reservoirs is extremely encouraging, as it will help enable a simple and standard development.
“Our ambition is to bring the Anchois gas development online quickly, to fuel Morocco's economic growth, but also to deliver near-term cash flows to our shareholders. We will continue to work on an accelerated field development plan, for the benefit of all stakeholders,” Adonis Pouroulis, Acting CEO of Chariot, stated.
To contact the author, email username.eldina@gmail.com
