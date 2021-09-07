Chariot Hires Stena Don Rig For Drilling Of Morocco

Africa-focused energy company Chariot has hired one of Stena Drilling’s semi-submersible rigs for a gas appraisal well offshore Morocco.

Chariot said on Tuesday that it signed a contract with Stena Drilling to use its Stena Don drilling rig for the planned Anchois gas appraisal well within the Lixus licence, offshore Morocco.

The company added that the drilling operations were expected to start in December 2021 and take up to approximately 40 days.

Chariot further stated that its objectives were to unlock the development of the discovered sands by confirming the gas resource volumes, reservoir quality and well productivity, and provide a future production well for the development of the field.

The energy company will also be looking to potentially deepen the well into additional low-risk prospective sands with the aim of establishing a larger resource base for longer-term growth.

"The signing of this contract is an important moment in our planned drilling campaign for the Lixus Licence, offshore Morocco. As a team, we have been keenly focused on delivering the drilling campaign that we recently raised money for, and we are pleased that this contract award brings us a step closer to achieving this. We look forward to keeping our stakeholders appraised as we get closer to the spud date,” Adonis Pouroulis, Acting CEO of Chariot, said.

The Lixus licence covers an area of approximately 923 square miles, some 19 miles north of Chariot’s existing Moroccan acreage, with water depths ranging from the coastline to 2,800 feet.

The area has been subject to earlier exploration with legacy 3D seismic data covering approximately 550 square miles and four exploration wells, including the Anchois gas discovery.

As for the rig which will be used for the appraisal, the Stena Don is a semi-submersible rig, suitable for drilling, completion, and workover operations.

