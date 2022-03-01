Chariot Gets New Morocco Acreage Near Anchois Discovery

Chariot has been awarded a new license offshore Morocco in the same basin that holds its most recent gas discovery – Anchois.

Chariot said that it was formally awarded operatorship and a 75 percent stake in the offshore Rissana license in partnership with the Office National des Hydrocarbures et des Mines (ONHYM), owner of the remaining 25 percent interest.

The Rissana license covers an approximate area of 3,277 square miles and surrounds the offshore area of Chariot’s existing Lixus license, where the firm announced the conclusion of successful drilling operations at the Anchois field back in January 2022, confirming significant new gas discoveries.

“We are pleased to formally award Chariot the Rissana license, offshore Morocco. ONHYM and Chariot recently conducted a highly successful drilling campaign in Morocco, and we hope that we will be able to have similar success on Rissana,” Amina Benkhadra, General Director of ONHYM said.

To remind, Chariot made a significant gas discovery at the Anchois-2 well which exceeded expectations. The result was described as transformational for the company and as a tremendous outcome.

“As we demonstrated with our recent successful drilling campaign at Anchois, this is a highly prospective basin and, along with the Lixus offshore license, the award of Rissana ensures that we have captured the exploration upsides in this exciting play. In parallel with the development plans on the Anchois gas field, we aim to maximize value from the exploration upsides in what we believe is a low risk and high-value opportunity,” Adonis Pouroulis, Acting CEO of Chariot, added.

As for the license, Chariot claimed that Rissana provided material additional potential running room on-trend with the Anchois gas discovery and reinstates the highest potential areas of the former Mohammedia offshore area into Chariot’s portfolio.

According to Chariot, the initial minimum license commitment is the acquisition of a 2D seismic survey, which will help to evaluate the extension and potential of these gas plays across Rissana. The company further claimed that the new license covered the most prospective northern areas of the previously held Mohammedia and Kenitra offshore licenses.

