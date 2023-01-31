Chariot Buys ENEO Water
Complementing its Transitional Power and Green Hydrogen businesses, Chariot Limited has purchased business and assets of ENEO Water, an African company focused on delivering clean water solutions using renewable energy. All this is in the context of increasing water scarcity across Africa.
Desalinated water is an essential component of green hydrogen production, so the capacity to implement desalination solutions powered by renewable energy will be critical for the feasibility of Project Nour in Mauritania and other green hydrogen projects.
Chariot's intention is to provide affordable access to water for private offtakers and municipalities in Africa, as part of its commitment to socially responsible development. Chariot intends to originate, invest in and own decentralized water supply projects, where the water is produced through renewable energy and can be sold to offtakers under long-term agreements.
ENEO utilizes an efficient, modular and scalable reverse osmosis technology that can be 100% powered by solar energy to produce desalinated water. A proof-of-concept project at the largest windfarm in the Republic of Djibouti is under construction which will give local communities access to potable water for the next 20 years.
Consideration for the acquisition shall be payable in Chariot Ordinary Shares with an initial $0.5 million payable on completion of the sales agreement and a further deferred consideration of up to US$0.5 million payable on the achievement of financial close on further projects.
"Water is a precious commodity with cleanliness, scarcity and sustainability of supply becoming growing themes throughout Africa. This acquisition of ENEO is a strong strategic fit for Chariot with the renewable power and water sectors sharing similar geographic and offtake markets. The treatment of brackish and contaminated water is an important consideration for commercial and industrial companies and desalinated water is also an important component of green hydrogen production, so we also have a natural overlap within our current portfolio and network,” said Benoit Garrivier, Head of Chariot Transitional Power.
“The project in Djibouti provides important proof of concept and we are very pleased to be part of this operation, helping to provide water produced through renewable sources to the local communities. As the technology we use is both modular and scalable we look forward to expanding this offering, in line with our mission of creating value whilst delivering a range of positive impacts," he said.
To contact the author, email andreson.n.paul@gmail.com
WHAT DO YOU THINK?
Generated by readers, the comments included herein do not reflect the views and opinions of Rigzone. All comments are subject to editorial review. Off-topic, inappropriate or insulting comments will be removed.
Writer
- USA Oil and Gas Employs Almost 1 Million in 2022
- US Could 'Steal' Green Energy Investments From Other Regions
- BofA Global Research Talks OPEC+ Meeting
- Eni Pens $8 Billion Gas Deal With Libya's NOC
- New Discoveries Make 2022 Highest Value Year In Over A Decade
- RRC Issues Weather Notice to Oil and Gas Groups
- Germany Wants to Take Action to Curb Russian LNG Imports
- BP's 2023 Energy Outlook Looks At Key Trends For Energy Transition
- Exxon Beats Estimates, Posts Record $56B 2022 Profit
- Chariot Buys ENEO Water
- Is The USA Strategic Petroleum Reserve Stock Dangerously Low?
- Top Headlines: Valaris Employee Reported Missing from Rig
- What Bad Habits Should Oil and Gas Jobseekers Avoid?
- Police to Board Valaris Rig After Worker Reported Missing
- Risk Premium Embedded in USA NatGas Vanishes
- Governor Issues Disaster Declaration for Southeast Texas
- Fundamentals Strong Enough for $90+ Oil Period
- Big Oil Saw Record $199Bn Profits In 2022 But 2023 Will Be Different
- North Sea Industry Body Releases First Ever Documentary
- Offshore Rigs Set For Very Busy Year In 2023
- Valaris Employee Reported Missing from Rig
- Louisiana, Texas To Gain Thousands of Energy Jobs At Start of 2023
- Where Will WTI Oil Price Be at End 2023?
- Is the USA Shale Boom Over?
- Gasoline and Diesel Prices Expected to Fall
- Higher Oil Prices Have Not Led to More Exploration
- Talos Makes Two Commercial Discoveries In Gulf Of Mexico
- Shell Finds Gas In Pensacola High-Impact Well Off UK
- Iran Oil Gushes Into Global Market
- Will Oil Hit $100 Per Barrel in 2023?