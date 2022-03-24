Chaotic European Gas Market Handed Another Twist

Gas markets were back in a frenzy as Russian President Vladimir Putin announced that gas will have to be purchased in Rubles, a market note from Rystad Energy sent to Rigzone late Wednesday outlined.

“Fundamental drivers take a back seat today as the TTF briefly exceeded EUR 132/MWh ($~$44/MMBTU) following Russian president’s announcement that ‘unfriendly ’ countries purchasing Russian gas would have to pay in Rubles instead of Euros or Dollars,” senior Rystad analyst Vinicius Romano said in the note.

“While the market is reflecting the more-questions-than-answers sentiment in its intraday volatility, the implementation looks very unclear: nearly all Russian gas purchase contracts into Europe are denominated in Euros or Dollars,” he added in the note.

“Gas supply agreements are generally considered sacrosanct: and in an extreme scenario, insisting on Ruble payments may give buyers cause to re-open other aspects of their contracts, such as the duration, and simply speed up their exit from Russian gas altogether,” Romano went on to say.

In the note, Romano stated that, at face value, this appears to be an attempt to prop up the Ruble by compelling gas buyers to buy the previously “free-falling” currency in order to pay.

“What is clear however, is that this has added another element of uncertainty to the already chaotic European gas market by complicating gas purchases that many countries have been reluctant to cut,” Romano added.

The Rystad analyst highlighted in the note that, on the fundamental front, Russian flows were largely stable day on day at around 217 MCMD to Western Europe.

In a separate market note sent to Rigzone on Tuesday, senior Rystad analyst Kaushal Ramesh highlighted that the TTF continued to fluctuate at about the 100 EUR/MWh ($33/Mmbtu) mark and appeared to exhibit a slightly bullish skew after several days of bearish sentiment.

On Monday, Ramesh noted that TTF prices breached the 100 EUR/MWh ($33/Mmbtu) level in the downward direction soon after open. He warned at the time that this could set the stage for a further near-term weakening of sentiment.

