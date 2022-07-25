CGX And Frontera Amend Corentyne Block JV Deal

CGX Energy and Frontera Energy Corporation have signed an agreement to amend their joint operating agreement originally signed in January 2019, for the Corentyne block offshore Guyana.

The two joint venture partners in the Petroleum Prospecting License effectively secured the funding for the Wei-1 exploration well with the amended agreement, which does remain subject to certain conditions and government approvals.

“CGX is pleased to complete this farm-in agreement with Frontera, which enables CGX to strengthen its balance sheet and secure funding for the Wei-1 exploration well. Our continued partnership with Frontera reflects the significant value we have created on the Corentyne license and the opportunity set that is now before us following the discovery of hydrocarbons at the Kawa-1 exploration well. We are focused now on the transformational potential of the Corentyne block ahead of spudding the Wei-1 exploration well in October 2022, pending rig release from the current operator,” said Professor Suresh Narine, Executive Co-Chairman of CGX.

“Frontera is excited to complete this agreement with CGX and continue our work together on the Corentyne Block,” said Orlando Cabrales, Chief Executive Officer of Frontera. "Building on the Joint Venture’s recent light oil and condensate discovery at the Kawa-1 exploration well, the agreement supports CGX’s capital needs for the Wei-1 exploration well and provides Frontera with an increased participating interest in the Corentyne block, which is truly one of the most exciting exploration areas in the world."

As part of the agreement, CGX will transfer 29.73 percent of its participating interest in the Corentyne block to Frontera in exchange for Frontera funding the JV's costs associated with the Wei-1 exploration well for up to $130 million and up to an additional $29 million of certain Kawa-1 exploration well, Wei-1 pre-drill, and other costs.

In addition, CGX shall assign an additional 4.94 percent of its participating interest in the Corentyne block to Frontera as consideration for the repayment of the outstanding principal amounts under the previously announced $19 million convertible loan to CGX dated May 28, 2021, as amended, and the previously announced US$35 million convertible loan to CGX dated March 10, 2022, as amended, and a cash payment of US$3.8 million.

As a result of this agreement, CGX will have a 32.00 percent participating interest and Frontera will have a 68.00 percent participating interest in the Corentyne block.

Wei-1 Exploration Well

Final preparations are underway in advance of spudding the Joint Venture's second exploration well, called Wei-1, in October 2022, subject to rig release from a third-party operator. The necessary long lead materials have been secured and are being mobilized.

As of July 15, 2022, 95 percent of key drilling staff that executed the Kawa-1 exploration well remain contracted for the Wei-1 exploration well. An independent operations readiness review has been completed with no significant obstacles to spud.

The Wei-1 exploration well will be located approximately 8.6 miles northwest of the Kawa-1 exploration well in the Corentyne block, approximately 124 miles offshore from Georgetown, Guyana.

The Wei-1 exploration well will be drilled in a water depth of approximately 1,912 feet to an anticipated total depth of 20,500 feet and will target Campanian and Santonian aged stacked channels in a western channel complex in the northern section of the Corentyne block.

CGX Resources, the operator of the Corentyne Block, has again contracted the Maersk Discoverer to drill the Wei-1 exploration well, maintaining continuity in the exploration program during a period of high demand in the region and consistency in working with a team familiar with the rig, which is important from a health and safety, efficiency, and operational perspective.

In conjunction with the drilling contract between CGX Resources and Maersk, Frontera anticipates entering a parent company guarantee with Maersk for certain obligations in connection with the day rates under the drilling contract on behalf of CGX Resources, up to a maximum of $30 million subject to a sliding scale mechanism in connection with payments made under the deal.

Frontera and CGX entered into an agreement under which all amounts drawn under the guarantee that is attributed to CGX Resources' share of the JV costs shall be guaranteed by CGX until all conditions precedent to the agreement has been satisfied.

