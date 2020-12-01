CGG Wins Oman Contract Extension

Petroleum Development Oman (PDO) has awarded the geoscience technology firm CGG (EPA: CGG) a three-year contract extension to continue providing advanced land seismic imaging services at its dedicated processing center (DPC) in Muscat, CGG reported Monday.

“I would like to congratulate our Muscat DPC team on winning this contract renewal for our largest DPC worldwide,” remarked Sophie Zurquiyah, CGG’s CEO, in a written statement.

According to CGG, the new contract runs from Jan. 1, 2022, until Dec. 31, 2024. The company stated that PDO operates a concession in Oman that encompasses nearly one-third of the Middle Eastern country’s land surface area. It explained the DPC thus represents a “critical proving ground for deploying new technology workflows” meeting various imaging requirements for PDO’s exploration and production activities.

CGG pointed out the contract extension will enable its specialists to continue implementing new proprietary algorithms, bring “step-changes in the imaging of the ever-growing volumes of land data, characterized by complex near-surface conditions and strong multiples.” In addition, the company stated that it will address new challenges such as:

adapting to PDO’s transition from cable to node multi-source acquisition

incorporating machine learning into workflows

supporting PDO’s ongoing efforts to increase seismic’s applicability in reservoir characterization.

CGG added that it will continue to support significant in-country value initiatives within Oman. Such endeavors include promoting and developing local talent and backing education programs with Sultan Qaboos University, the firm explained.

“By 2024, CGG and PDO will have celebrated their 30th anniversary of this highly collaborative partnership that focuses on safety, integrity and innovation,” concluded Zurquiyah. “We are committed to building on this legacy and the continued advance of our seismic data imaging technology to best support PDO in the de-risking of prospects and the optimization of production.”

