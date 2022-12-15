CGG To Reprocess Utsira OBN Survey In North Sea

CGG has secured a deal with Carbon Transition and its unit Axxis Multi-Client to reprocess the Utsira ocean bottom node (OBN) seismic survey in the Norwegian North Sea. The reprocessing project has significant industry support and leverages strong demand for high-definition seismic imaging in this highly prospective area.

CGG will reprocess the Utsira survey, which is the largest ultra-high resolution OBN survey conducted in the North Sea and covers approximately 772 square miles. The reprocessing will apply CGG’s latest advances in OBN processing and imaging technology, including time-lag full-waveform inversion. This will significantly improve the velocity model, overall image resolution, and frequency content for fault interpretation and reservoir characterization workflows.

The reprocessed product will substantially advance the Utsira OBN survey and better assist clients with existing petroleum production and reservoir management. Scheduled to start in November 2022, the project will deliver a priority area in the third quarter of 2023 and final data for the complete survey in 2024.

“The agreement recognizes CGG’s ability to provide superior OBN imaging results. This was recently demonstrated by the significant uplift in quality that we achieved on a proprietary reprocessing of a sub-set of the Utsira Survey,” says Dechun Lin, EVP, Earth Data, CGG.

“The result was so well received that the clients decided to commit to reprocessing the complete survey. We are delighted to partner with Carbon Transition to expand our multi-client footprint and deliver a dataset that will be of significant value for production, development, and further near-field exploration in a prolific area of the North Sea,” he said.

“We are excited about developing the next generation ocean bottom node data in this mature and prolific petroleum basin. Together with CGG, as the leading technology provider in OBN processing, we will deliver a product that will significantly improve imaging of the area. We are confident that this new product will maximize our clients’ prospects for making new discoveries as well as optimizing existing production,” Nils Haugestad, interim CEO of Carbon Transition, said.

The Utsira area holds several significant oil and gas fields, including Edvard Grieg, Ivar Aasen, Balder, Gina Krog, Gudrun, and Johan Sverdrup, along with several undeveloped discoveries and prospects.

