CGG, TGS Start Second Stage Of Foz do Amazonas 3D Survey
Global technology and HPC player, CGG, and a global provider of energy data and intelligence, TGS, have started the second phase of the Foz do Amazonas 3D multi-client survey in the offshore Brazil Equatorial Margin.
This survey, covering 11,425 square kilometers, will broaden the region's 3D coverage and deliver additional high-quality data essential for the exploration efforts in the basin.
Existing 2D data and adjacent 3D data indicate the presence of reservoir depositional fairways in this location which overlies a source interval contemporaneous with the Guyana Basin petroleum system.
Basin model studies predict a mature Early Cretaceous petroleum system with extensive regional reservoir distribution. The nearby Zaedyus discovery in French Guiana and the Narina and Venus wildcat discoveries on the conjugate margins of Liberia and Sierra Leone support resource potential in the Foz do Amazonas Basin.
“With our established leadership in geoscience solutions and unmatched experience in the Equatorial Margin, spanning Guyana, Suriname and Brazil, our geoscientists will apply their deep regional insight and cutting-edge imaging technologies such as time-lag FWI and least-squares migration to provide the high-resolution, high-fidelity data and images necessary to better understand this frontier basin,” Sophie Zurquiyah, CGG CEO, said.
“We’re pleased to announce the Foz do Amazonas 3D Phase II project with our partner CGG. For TGS, this project further strengthens our data library position in the Equatorial Margin and will be instrumental in enabling exploration companies to have a robust subsurface understanding in advance of future Permanent Offer rounds,” Kristian Johansen, CEO at TGS, added.
Early-out PSDM products will be available in the fourth quarter of 2023, with final products available from the third quarter of 2024. It is worth noting that the project is supported by industry funding.
