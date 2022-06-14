CGG Sells Seismic Acquisition System To S. Korean Shipbuilder
CGG’s equipment business, Sercel, has sold its marine seismic acquisition system to South Korean shipbuilder HJ Shipbuilding & Construction. Under the agreement, Sercel will supply a Seal 428 recording system, including Sentinel streamers, a Nautilus streamer positioning system, and G-Source II high-performance impulsive sources.
CGG, a global technology and HPC major that provides data, products, services, and solutions in Earth science, data science, sensing, and monitoring, said that the system will be delivered in the first half of 2023.
The system will be used to equip the R/V TAMHAE3, a 3D/4D seismic research vessel designed for the Korea Institute of Geoscience and Mineral Resources (KIGAM).
Taking advantage of the unique capabilities of Sentinel, Nautilus, and G-Source II, the Seal 428 is the most efficient large-capacity, high-resolution seismic data acquisition system available on the market. Sentinel solid streamers provide the best signal-to-noise ratio for towed-streamer acquisition and ensure excellent low-frequency performance with outstanding reliability.
When combined with the powerful Nautilus streamer guidance and control system, Sercel offers the best marine seismic acquisition solution available to achieve the highest production while delivering superior data quality, whatever the environment or towing depth.
“We are delighted to have been selected to equip this new seismic vessel due to come into operation in 2024. With this contract, Sercel confirms its position as the world’s leading designer and provider of marine seismic acquisition solutions. It also reflects our strong commitment to ongoing innovation to anticipate and meet the high-tech requirements that this sector demands,” said Emmanuelle Dubu, Sercel CEO.
The vessel that will feature the system is Ulstein’s SX134 design. The vessel will be 92 meters long and 21 meters wide and fulfill the general demands of the seismic and oceanographic research industry for operations of seismic streamer cables, seismic bottom nodes, seismic high-resolution seafloor mapping, seafloor survey, and sediment sampling.
