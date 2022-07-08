CGG Scores 3D Seismic Job in The Nile Delta
CGG has bagged a 3D seismic imaging job for BP and its JV partner Pharaonic Petroleum. CGG will conduct the 3D seismic imaging of the first OBN survey ever conducted in the Nile delta covering the Atoll and Atoll North fields.
CGG will apply its high-end OBS & FWI imaging technologies, expertise and specialized HPC from its UK and Cairo imaging centers to deliver the highest-quality 3D seismic images of pre-Messinian targets with greater velocity model detail, image bandwidth and AVO reliability for improved field development planning and near-field exploration.
“This new 3D OBN imaging project is the first of its kind in the Nile delta. With our in-depth geological knowledge of the region, based on our 35-year operating experience in Egypt, and our industry-leading OBS imaging technology, I have every confidence in CGG’s ability to overcome the seismic imaging challenges in this area and deliver the best possible subsurface insight to bp and joint-venture partners at Atoll,” said Peter Whiting, EVP, Geoscience, CGG.
BP made the Atoll discovery in March 2015. The main reservoir in the field contains an estimated 1.5 trillion cubic feet (tcf) of gas and 31 million barrels of condensates and further segments are under evaluation. Production kicked off in 2018.
The BP deal comes shortly after CGG has been awarded a four-year contract extension of its dedicated reservoir services center for Petrobras in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil Under the terms of the contract, CGG will continue to provide its proven reservoir characterization workflows, such as geostatistical, 4D and azimuthal inversion, while also bringing new state-of-the-art technologies to Brazil to further enhance reservoir understanding.
