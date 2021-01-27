CGG Pledges Carbon Neutrality by 2050

CGG has pledged to become carbon neutral by 2050 in scopes one and two emissions of the greenhouse gas protocol.

CGG has pledged to become carbon neutral by 2050 in scopes one and two emissions of the greenhouse gas (GHG) protocol.

In order to reach this long-term target, CGG has also set itself a milestone to reduce its 2019 levels of scope one and two GHG emissions by half by 2030.

The company outlined that the move was aligned with the its longstanding commitment to act responsibly and minimize the impact of its activities on the environment in every sector of its business. CGG said company-wide efforts are focused on continuing to improve the power usage efficiency of its data centers, offices and factories, along with increasing the share of sustainable energy in its energy supply mix, mainly through the energy purchased from utility providers.

“After exiting the geophysical data acquisition services business in 2020 and becoming an asset-light people, data and technology company, CGG has already considerably reduced its carbon footprint,” Sophie Zurquiyah, the chief executive officer of CGG, said in a company statement.

“Our pledge to become carbon neutral by 2050 also aligns well with our commercial strategy of continuously advancing our technologies to best support our clients in achieving both their business and transition goals,” the CGG chief went on to say.

CGG, which describes itself as a global geoscience technology leader, employs around 4,600 people worldwide, according to its website, which notes that caring for the environment is part of the CGG way of conducting business. CGG’s environmental policy establishes a mandate to prevent or reduce the company’s footprint and to continually improve its environmental performance, its website shows.

Earlier this month, the company’s Satellite Mapping group announced that it had recently completed a high-resolution hydrocarbon seeps study commissioned by the Norwegian Petroleum Directorate. The aim of the project was to increase petroleum system knowledge across a relatively data-poor area of the northern Barents Sea.

