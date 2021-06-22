CGG Nets Major Seismic Imaging Project
CGG announced on Tuesday that it has been awarded a “major” project by Lundin Energy Norway AS for the seismic imaging of a node and streamer 3D survey currently being acquired over a 1,428 square mile area of the Nordkapp basin in the Barents Sea.
The survey combines TopSeis, a seismic technology developed by CGG in collaboration with Lundin, with the deployment of sparse ocean bottom nodes, CGG noted. This configuration is designed to obtain a high definition image of the sedimentary basins and accurately image the numerous salt flanks to improve the understanding of trap mechanisms, deformation, and faulting near salt sediment interfaces, CGG said.
“This award builds on CGG’s successful technical partnership with Lundin which has spearheaded the development of several revolutionary new imaging concepts to address Lundin’s specific geological challenges,” Peter Whiting, CGG’s senior vice president of geoscience, EAME, said in a company statement.
“We look forward to delivering the high definition images from this new survey that will provide an enhanced understanding of the complex geology of the Nordkapp Basin and enable Lundin to operate more efficiently and safely,” the CGG senior vice president added in the statement.
Last month, CGG revealed that it had been awarded a “major” contract by Equinor for the seismic imaging of its Bacalhau 3D ocean bottom node survey covering 157 square miles of Brazil’s deepwater Santos Basin. In March, CGG said it bagged three “major” seismic imaging projects with BP, two from the deepwater Gulf of Mexico and one from offshore Trinidad & Tobago.
CGG describes itself as a global geoscience technology leader. The company provides a range of data, products, services, and solutions that support its clients to more efficiently and responsibly solve complex natural resource, environmental, and infrastructure challenges, according to CGG’s website.
