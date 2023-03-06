CGG Names Jerome Serve as CFO
Global technology and HPC leader CGG has named Jérôme Serve as the Group’s new Chief Financial Officer (CFO). The company noted in its statement that Serve is replacing Yuri Baidoukov who is departing the company due to family reasons.
CGG also said in its statement that Baidoukov will hand over the responsibilities to Serve before his departure on March 31, 2023.
“I would like to thank Yuri for his steadfast loyalty and commitment to the Group over the last four and a half years. During this time, he played an essential role in the transformation and the development of the company, and its successful refinancing,” Sophie Zurquiyah, CEO of CGG said. “I am delighted to now welcome Jérôme Serve as the new CFO, and I know I can count on his very solid international experience and on his expertise to continue to develop CGG’s leadership.”
Since 2019, Serve was CFO of the Interiors division of Forvia/Faurecia, a leading automotive supplier that he co-piloted through a complex macro-economic environment while continuing to develop new growth areas in the company such as intelligent cockpit, CGG’s statement reads.
The company noted that Serve started his career in Research in the Petroleum Engineering department of Stanford University before joining TotalEnergies as a Reservoir Engineer in Abu Dhabi and the UK. He moved into Finance as part of the Oil & Gas Corporate Finance team of ABN Amro, and then joined the M&A and Financing team of Shell. In 2012, he became Group CFO of Butagaz where he was instrumental in turning around the historical LPG business and transforming the Group into a multi-energy distributor.
To contact the author, email andreson.n.paul@gmail.com
