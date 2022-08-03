CGG Inks BP Deal, Licenses New Studies To USA Energy Company

CGG has secured a multi-year deal with BP to support its subsurface digital strategy, and licenses two new studies in the U.S. to an energy company.

CGG has struck a major multi-year global data transformation and curation deal with bp, that will play a key role in supporting BP’s Subsurface digital strategy.

In addition, following the launch of its Geothermal Resource Assessment and Lithium Brine Screening multi-client studies in March, CGG has now licensed both new studies in its Earth Data library to an energy company in the US.

Data deal with BP

In its bid to advance its subsurface digital strategy, BP has enlisted the help of CGG through a multi-year global data transformation and curation agreement.

“In our ambition to become ever more predictable and efficient in underpinning our investment decisions, we believe this agreement will provide a true win-win opportunity to leverage the capability of both companies in bringing the hidden value of unstructured data directly into the hands of our Subsurface practitioners,” said Ariel Flores, SVP Subsurface, BP.

“We are delighted to have been selected by bp, with whom we have worked closely for many decades, for this innovative data transformation and curation partnership. This major contract recognizes the lead our Data Hub group have taken to leverage CGG’s highl differentiating subsurface and data science expertise and technology to support our clients in their digital transformation journeys. By unlocking the true value of huge volumes of disparate unstructured data, asset teams can focus on generating new insights to better understand uncertainty and risk, improve decision-making, and deliver business value,” added Sophie Zurquiyah, CEO, CGG.

Studies licensed to U.S. energy company

Back in March, CGG launched the Geothermal Resource Assessment and Lithium Brine Screening multi-client studies. Now the two studies have been licensed to an energy company in the United States.

The two studies, backed by industry prefunding before this license, provide accurate and unique independent tools to discover, assess and compare geothermal resource and lithium brine opportunities and the scale of their potential. They are the latest additions to CGG’s new suite of science-based GeoVerse TM modules specifically designed to support the energy transition.

“We are delighted to receive such an early and significant endorsement of our new expert-driven, data-rich screening studies that leverage our data integration capabilities and geoscience expertise to address the challenges in areas such as critical mineral exploration, carbon and energy storage, and geothermal energy. CGG is very committed and well positioned to support the evaluation of global geothermal potential through these exciting energy transition products,” said Dechun Lin, EVP, Earth Data, CGG.

To contact the author, email andreson.n.paul@gmail.com