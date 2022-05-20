CGG Expands Further With Geocomp Acquisition

Seismic player CGG announced today that Sercel, its sensing and monitoring division, has acquired Geocomp Corporation, which specializes in high-value services and products for geotechnical risk management and infrastructure monitoring.

With CGG continuing to accelerate its development of a portfolio of unique technologies focused on rapidly growing Beyond the Core markets, this acquisition gives Sercel access to the U.S. infrastructure market and will accelerate the deployment of its S-lynks and S-scan infrastructure monitoring solutions.

Since its creation over 40 years ago by Allen Marr, who will continue as CEO, Geocomp has built a strong reputation for offering a complementary range of geotechnical monitoring, consulting and testing expertise, and technology along with delivering effective solutions to address major safety issues on aging and risky infrastructures as well as more modern renewable energy construction projects.

Geocomp is headquartered in Acton and is present in major U.S. cities. It employs 120 engineers, technicians, and support staff.

“Becoming part of Sercel is a new and exciting chapter for Geocomp. This strengthens our ability to grow by providing more services to a broader base of clients. Sercel has the right approach to building business through collaboration and partnering with clients. Its industrial expertise and technological know-how represent a tremendous opportunity for Geocomp to expand its offering of products and monitoring solutions for the global infrastructure market," W. Allen Marr, Geocomp founder and CEO, said.

“We are delighted to have Geocomp on board. This acquisition is a major step in our strategy to become a significant global player in the fast-growing infrastructure monitoring industry,” Emmanuelle Dubu, Sercel CEO, added. “We strongly believe that the complementary technologies and skills of Geocomp and Sercel will provide cutting-edge solutions to address the numerous infrastructure challenges in the U.S. and international market.”

